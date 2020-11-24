  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Singapore Economy Contracts 5.8 Percent in Q3

Singapore Economy Contracts 5.8 Percent in Q3

Published November 24th, 2020 - 07:30 GMT
Singapore Economy Contracts 5.8 Percent in Q3
The second quarter saw the wealthy city-state's GDP shrink by a record 13.2 percent after many businesses were forced to close and as lockdowns were imposed in Singapore's trading partner nations. (Shutterstock)
Singapore's economy rebounded better than expected during the July-September period, according to the Ministry of Trade and Industry, posting 9.2 percent quarter-on-quarter growth.
 

The ministry on Monday revised upwards an earlier estimate of 7 percent gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the third quarter, which it said "came on the back of the phased resumption of activities" after a two-month coronavirus lockdown that ended on June 2, according to Deutsche press agency (dpa).

The second quarter saw the wealthy city-state's GDP shrink by a record 13.2 percent after many businesses were forced to close and as lockdowns were imposed in Singapore's trading partner nations.

Year-on-year, Singapore's economy contracted by 5.8 percent in the third quarter, the ministry said, suggesting that impact of coronavirus-related curbs weres still being felt and that the economy is struggling to regain pre-pandemic output.

While sectors such as electronics and pharmaceuticals fared relatively well as the pandemic fuelled demand, Singapore's third quarter rebound was curtailed in part by a "continued slump in air passengers" caused by "ongoing global travel restrictions and sluggish air travel demand," the ministry said.

Singapore and Hong Kong on Saturday postponed by two weeks a scheduled reopening of quarantine-free travel between the two finance hubs, citing a recent resurgence of coronavirus case numbers in Hong Kong.

Airbus Inaugurates New Campus in Singapore
Airbnb, Singapore Join Hands to Promote Tourism
Hyundai to Build Electric Vehicle Hub in Singapore

Via SyndiGate.info


Publishing Rights Reserved to Bahrain News Agency © 2003 - 2020

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...