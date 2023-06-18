List of slowest cars in automotive history

ALBAWABA - Car enthusiasts typically strive to own the fastest and most powerful vehicles. However, some find joy in the slowest cars that have gained popularity among those who navigate through congested city streets.

These cars are often hybrids or small vehicles like the "Renault Twizy 45," not designed for high-speed travel but rather suited for a city lifestyle that doesn't require extreme velocity.

What are the top 10 slowest cars in the history of this industry, according to "Vehicle Freak"?

Renault Twizy 45

This small electric vehicle, marketed by Renault, is classified as a light quadricycle with a power output of 4 kW (5.4 horsepower) and a maximum speed of 45 kilometers per hour or 28 miles per hour. The "Twizy 80" model, on the other hand, is categorized as a heavy quadricycle with 13 kW (12 horsepower) and was introduced in France in 2012, priced between $8,600 and $9,200.

BMW Isetta 250

In the 1950s, this car marked a game-changer for the BMW brand. With an engine capacity of 236 cc, it had a top speed of 85 kilometers per hour or 53 miles per hour. Although not powerful enough, it became the preferred choice for many families at the time.

Peel P50

With three wheels, this car entered the "Guinness World Records" as the smallest production car ever. Its low maximum speed is 61 kilometers per hour or 28 miles per hour, with a power output of 4.5 horsepower.

Citroen AX Electrique

Introduced in 1996, this electric car reached a top speed of 91 kilometers per hour or 57 miles per hour with its 11 kW DC electric motor, which was first launched in France in 1993. It was one of the early electric cars with a 50-mile range on a single charge, utilizing a traditional 12-volt battery.

Reliant Robin LX

Produced in England in 1989, this car had a unique design with a single wheel in the front and two in the rear. It took 15.2 seconds to reach its top speed of 100 kilometers or 60 miles per hour.

Fiat Seicento Elettra



Fiat introduced this electric car in 2003, with a top speed of 100 kilometers per hour or 62 miles per hour and a power output of 30 kW (41 horsepower). Its production ceased in 2010.

Tata Nano

With a top speed of 105 kilometers per hour or 65 miles per hour and a power output of 37 horsepower, the Nano had limited steel used in its construction, which helped promote it as the "people's car."

Suzuki Super Carry Family 1990

Suzuki manufactured this mini-van in 1961, which became popular in India as a taxi or utility vehicle. Its top speed reached 109 kilometers per hour or 68 miles per hour, with a 1-liter engine and 33 kW of power.

Arrows Spartan

Produced from 1999 to 2006, Arrows manufactured this gasoline coupe cabriolet car with a top speed of 110 kilometers per hour or 68 miles per hour, powered by a 54 horsepower engine.

Hindustan Ambassador

Manufactured in 1954 and ceasing production in 2014 due to its popularity throughout India, the Ambassador earned the title of the "Queen of Indian Roads." It had a top speed of 140 kilometers per hour or 87 miles per hour, with 75 horsepower.