Snapchat Unveils New AR Experience With Renowned Artist Damien Hirst

Inspired by the work of renowned artist Damien Hirst, Snapchatters can now explore a new creative canvas using the power of augmented reality (AR). The new Snapchat lens allows anyone to make their own “Spin” art in Hirst’s signature style right from home, pouring virtual paint on a spinning canvas with millions of possible combinations.

In place of a live art exhibition, Snapchatters can submit their creations to “Our Story” so that the whole Snapchat community can see what they’ve made, creating a composite virtual gallery of Spin paintings.

Snapchat has also teamed up with Partners in Health on this experience to support their COVID-19 relief efforts. Partners in Health is a social justice organization working to support vulnerable communities during the pandemic and provide care for millions of patients worldwide.

Commenting on this collaboration, Hirst said: "It's amazing to be working with Snapchat on this totally mega spin art lens and making it possible for millions of people to make their own spin paintings right from their phones. I'm so happy that this partnership also supports Partners in Health, a brilliant and forward-thinking organization that helps communities in developing countries around the world cope with the devastating impact of COVID-19."

Hirst first began experimenting with spin art in 1992, and at the first exhibition of the series, all gallery visitors were invited to make their own free drawings on a spin drawing machine made from a drill; democratizing the experience of making art.

The collaboration with Hirst is part of the wider Snap X Artists platform in which Snapchat partners with global artists who have helped illustrate the magic of how the digital and the physical worlds can come together.