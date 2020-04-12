Snapchat Rolls Out New Feature to Help Users Donate to COVID-19 Relief Funds

The lenses, accessible around the world, allow users to scan real-life objects to unlock the AR experience. When a person views an AED10/SAR10 note, for example, and taps on it in the Snapchat camera, an AR experience will trigger to show how a potential donation could support the WHO’s immediate response efforts.

Snapchatters will be able to access these lenses in several ways, including in the lens carousel, via Snapcode, or by using the camera’s Scan function.

These lenses then direct users to the international donation page for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. The donations being made will go into a fund to support tracking and understanding the spread of COVID-19

The AR experience also shows users how their help could support WHO.

“This campaign comes as we are getting ready to welcome the holy month of Ramadan and celebrate the spirit of giving,” said Hussein Freijeh, general manager of Snap Inc. The Middle East. “We believe that everyone can play a meaningful role in stopping the spread of COVID-19 and that it is our responsibility to support initiatives that can make that happen.”