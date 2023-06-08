Some UAE workers to enjoy 3-day weekend: New law

ALBAWABA – A new Human Resources law for federal government workers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will allow some UAE workers to enjoy three-day weekends, as of July 1.

Cabinet Resolution No. 48 of 2023 on a “compressed working week” proposed five different working models, including the four-day work week model, affective beginning of July.

Office-based work: Employees will work from the employer’s headquarters, branches or locations.

Remote work inside the UAE: Employees will perform duties from outside of the employers’ offices or headquarters.

Remote work outside the UAE: Employees work from outside of the country.

Hybrid work: This model entails a mixture of office-based and remote work.

Compressed working week: Under certain circumstances employees may work intensive hours that see them complete the contracted number of hours in fewer working days. In this work model, UAE workers will work a maximum of 10 hours per day for four days.

As for the remote work model for workers inside the UAE, the worker must be inside of the UAE. The work arrangement must also be in accordance with the regulations of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and UAE Cabinet-approved Remote Work Law.

The Human Resources law also identifies four distinct employment arrangements for UAE workers: full-time, part-time, temporary, and flexible.