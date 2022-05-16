Sony Introduces New Headphones at $39

  1. Home
Published May 16th, 2022 - 10:30 GMT
The newly-launched wireless headphones come with highlighted features like noise cancellation. (Shutterstock)

Sony has now expanded its range of headphones to the global market with the launch of the WH1000XM5.

Sony
Source: Twitter

The newly-launched wireless headphones come with highlighted features like noise cancellation, improved latency, better design, powerful drivers, and a lot more among the others, reports Mashable.

The Sony WH1000XM5 headphones come with a completely revised design compared to their predecessor. According to the company, the headphones have a noise-free design, offering a much slimmer and more sophisticated design. The newly released wireless headphones have eight microphones placed around the shell.

Furthermore, it uses a synthetic leather material on the headband to make it more comfortable for the users, and a touch control along with a tap and swipe gesture.

On the hardware side, the Sony WH1000XM5 provides a 30mm audio driver with improved bass and sound quality. The wireless headphone offers 30 hours of battery life on a single full charge, while also supporting fast charging.

Priced at USD 39 (Rs 30,000), Sony will start the sale of its WH1000XM5 on May 20.

Via SyndiGate.info


