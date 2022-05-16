Sony Introduces New Headphones at $39

Sony has now expanded its range of headphones to the global market with the launch of the WH1000XM5.

The newly-launched wireless headphones come with highlighted features like noise cancellation, improved latency, better design, powerful drivers, and a lot more among the others, reports Mashable.

The Sony WH1000XM5 headphones come with a completely revised design compared to their predecessor. According to the company, the headphones have a noise-free design, offering a much slimmer and more sophisticated design. The newly released wireless headphones have eight microphones placed around the shell.

Furthermore, it uses a synthetic leather material on the headband to make it more comfortable for the users, and a touch control along with a tap and swipe gesture.

On the hardware side, the Sony WH1000XM5 provides a 30mm audio driver with improved bass and sound quality. The wireless headphone offers 30 hours of battery life on a single full charge, while also supporting fast charging.

Priced at USD 39 (Rs 30,000), Sony will start the sale of its WH1000XM5 on May 20.