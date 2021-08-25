South Korea to Curb Google, Apple Commission Dominance

A South Korean parliamentary committee voted on Wednesday to recommend amending a law, a major step toward banning Google and Apple from forcibly charging software developers commissions on in-app purchases. This move is considered the first curb by a key economy.

Apple Inc and Google demand software developers using their app stores to use proprietary payment systems that charge commissions of up to 30%.

In response to this bill, Apple and Google raised their concerns in statements. On Tuesday, Apple said the bill “will put users who purchase digital goods from other sources at risk of fraud, undermine their privacy protections,” hurt user trust in App Store purchases and lead to fewer opportunities for South Korean developers.