SpaceX calls off Starship's Monday launch

ALBAWABA - SpaceX has postponed the scheduled launch of the world's largest and most powerful Starship rocket system ever developed due to a technical glitch.

Starship was set to blast off for its debut orbital test from Brownsville, Texas, on Monday. But SpaceX said its engineers could not troubleshoot a pressurization issue with the massive Super Heavy booster in time.

The next attempt is in at least 48 hours.

The Starship orbital test launch has been scrubbed, but it was still a useful wet dress rehearsal. Next attempt in at least 48 hours.



[read more: https://t.co/svXn5hqgNk]pic.twitter.com/WoyztKVcvx — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) April 17, 2023

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has issued Elon Musk's company with a license to put its Starship through its paces, saying it met all safety and environmental requirements.

Monday's scheduled lift off was SpaceX’s first attempt to launch its Starship rocket after years of testing.

SpaceX postponed the launch of its Starship rocket because of a problem with a valve in the booster’s pressurization system that appeared to be frozen. SpaceX said it would need a minimum of 48 hours to try to launch the craft again.https://t.co/j8bz9hEAI9 — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 17, 2023

Musk has said Starship will eventually carry astronauts to the moon and even Mars.

The billionaire had said any launch this week only has a 50 percent chance of success, but thinks there is an 80 percent chance of reaching orbit by the end of the year.