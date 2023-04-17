SpaceX calls off Starship's Monday launch

  1. Home
Published April 17th, 2023 - 05:43 GMT
The SpaceX Starship rocket stands on the launchpad from the SpaceX Starbase in Boca Chica as seen from South Padre Island, Texas on April 17, 2023. SpaceX on Monday postponed the first test flight of Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built. Liftoff of the giant rocket was called off just minutes ahead of the scheduled launch time because of a pressurization issue, SpaceX officials said. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

ALBAWABA - SpaceX has postponed the scheduled launch of the world's largest and most powerful Starship rocket system ever developed due to a technical glitch.

Starship was set to blast off for its debut orbital test from Brownsville, Texas, on Monday. But SpaceX said its engineers could not troubleshoot a pressurization issue with the massive Super Heavy booster in time.

The next attempt is in at least 48 hours.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has issued Elon Musk's company with a license to put its Starship through its paces, saying it met all safety and environmental requirements.

Monday's scheduled lift off was SpaceX’s first attempt to launch its Starship rocket after years of testing.

Musk has said Starship will eventually carry astronauts to the moon and even Mars.

The billionaire had said any launch this week only has a 50 percent chance of success, but thinks there is an 80 percent chance of reaching orbit by the end of the year.

 

