  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. SpaceX Launches 60 Internet Satellites from Florida

SpaceX Launches 60 Internet Satellites from Florida

Published January 8th, 2020 - 09:14 GMT
SpaceX launches 60 internet satellites
SpaceX launches 60 internet satellites
Highlights
US company now boasts 180 satellites in sky, largest satellite fleet in orbit

U.S.-based rocket and spacecraft company SpaceX early Tuesday launched 60 satellites into orbit as part of a planned broadband global internet service.

The Starlink satellites, launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida on a Falcon 9 rocket, are designed to send internet signals, according to SpaceX’s official website.

After stage separation, SpaceX landed Falcon 9’s first stage on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

The launch means there are now 180 SpaceX satellites in orbit, giving the company the largest commercial satellite fleet in orbit.

Boeing's Starliner New Astronaut Capsule Fails Test to Reach Space Station

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...