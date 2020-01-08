SpaceX Launches 60 Internet Satellites from Florida

U.S.-based rocket and spacecraft company SpaceX early Tuesday launched 60 satellites into orbit as part of a planned broadband global internet service.

The Starlink satellites, launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida on a Falcon 9 rocket, are designed to send internet signals, according to SpaceX’s official website.

After stage separation, SpaceX landed Falcon 9’s first stage on a droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

The launch means there are now 180 SpaceX satellites in orbit, giving the company the largest commercial satellite fleet in orbit.