Spain to Open Doors to All Vaccinated Tourists Starting June 7

Spain will allow all vaccinated travellers - regardless of country of origin - to visit the country from June 7, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced at the FITUR international tourism fair in Madrid.

Visitors must be fully vaccinated at least 14 days before their trip. Unvaccinated minors in the same family unit may enter with a negative PCR test (children under 6 years of age do not need to be tested). The vaccination certificate or PCR of minors must be provided on arrival.

Spain will also permit tourists from 10 non-EU countries deemed low-risk to enter without a negative PCR test for coronavirus from May 24.

Also from June 7, EU citizens with a 2-dose series completed at least 14 days prior to travel or with proof of having overcome the disease will be able to enter Spain without a PCR test even if their countries are listed as orange, red or dark red according to the ECDC's map.



Speaking a day after the EU reached a long-awaited deal for digital vaccine certificates, Sanchez said the return of tourism would be the key driver of Spain's economic recovery.



The main benefits of the Green Digital Certificate are its simplicity and interoperability for the entire European Union, as well as the fact it is free and universal. By means of a QR code, it will provide information on whether the person traveling is vaccinated, has contracted the disease, or has a negative PCR test result.



Daniel Rosado, Director of the Spanish Tourism for the Gulf countries, said: “After long months of restrictions, we will finally be able to see tourists back from this región to Spain, where we are waiting to welcome them with our usual warmth and with the highest health and security measures. The tourism fair of Madrid (Fitur), one of the first mass events to be held live and with all the safety measures to prevent the spread of the virus, will set the path to the recovery of the world´s tourisim sector. Spain hopes to receive in 2021 more than 50 per cent of the tourists that visited us in 2019. June 7 will be the start of the summer where travel to Spain is now posible.”