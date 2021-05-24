Spain to Open Doors to All Vaccinated Tourists Starting June 7

Spain will allow all vaccinated travellers - regardless of country of origin - to visit the country from June 7, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced at the FITUR international tourism fair in Madrid.
Daniel Rosado, Director of the Spanish Tourism for the Gulf countries, said: “After long months of restrictions, we will finally be able to see tourists back from this región to Spain, where we are waiting to welcome them with our usual warmth and with the highest health and security measures. The tourism fair of Madrid (Fitur), one of the first mass events to be held live and with all the safety measures to prevent the spread of the virus, will set the path to the recovery of the world´s tourisim sector. Spain hopes to receive in 2021 more than 50 per cent of the tourists that visited us in 2019. June 7 will be the start of the summer where travel to Spain is now posible.”
