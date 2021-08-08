Spotify Still Plans to Add AirPlay 2 Support for iOS App

Some doubt was cast on Spotify including AirPlay 2 when MacRumors spotted a forum post where a Spotify forum moderator claimed that “audio driver compatibility issues” might mean the feature wouldn’t be added for the foreseeable future. Spotify now claims that’s wrong.

Spotify has now claimed it as wrong. In a statement received by The Verge from Spotify regarding AirPlay 2, it said, "A post on one of Spotify's Community pages contained incomplete information regarding our plans for AirPlay2. Spotify will support AirPlay 2 and we're working to make that a reality."

AirPlay 2 would be added as part of the iOS 11 update and will introduce multiroom audio, Siri voice control, and fairly broad support across a wide swath of speakers, televisions, and streaming services. It is a first for Apple's "casting" feature, which had previously been somewhat poorly supported outside of Apple's own devices.

This article has been amended from its original source.