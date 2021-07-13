Spotify Sparks Debate Between Nawal El-Zoghbi and Nancy Ajram's Fans Over 'Queen of Arab Pop' Title

Who is 'The Queen of Arab Pop', Nawal El-Zoghbi or Nancy Ajram?

Spotify has shared a picture of Lebanese singer Nancy Ajram with their 6.8 million followers on Instagram, and titled her as 'The Queen of Arab Pop'.

"23 years ago, the queen of Arab pop #NancyAjram debuted her first studio album. Today, she's here with #Nancy10."

Nancy's picture was also posted on Times Square billboard.

From their side, Nawal El-Zoghbi's fans were provoked by titling Nancy Ajram 'The Queen of Arab Pop', stressing that Nawal is the title holder.

On Twitter, Nawal El-Zoghbi's fans, who call themselves (Zoghbians), have expressed their anger and rejected giving the title to anyone but El-Zoghbi.

It is also noteworthy that Nawal El-Zoghbi herself liked the tweets that praised her by fans.

After news websites started reporting that Nawal El-Zoghbi is attacking Nancy Ajram, Nawal was quick to respond to those claims on Twitter.

Nawal scolded those websites and said that they practice what she called 'yellow journalism', adding that Nancy Ajram is her sweetheart and that she's very happy for her success, and that Nancy knows that.

El-Zoghbi added that she doesn't care for titles, stressing that what's important is the artist projects and successes.

The Golden Singer also explained why she liked tweets by her fans.

"I like it when my fans spoil me, and it doesn't mean that we are attacking others. Everyone will get his share."

