Starbucks chilled Vanilla bottles recalled

ALBAWABA - At least 300,000 bottles of Starbucks Vanilla Frappuccino chilled coffee drinks were recalled allegedly because of possible glass in the beverage.

The Food and Drug Administration said on its website that PepsiCo, which distributes Starbucks coffee beverages, voluntarily issued the recall of 25,200 cases, each containing 12 bottles of the ready-to-drink beverage.

The reason for the recall is "foreign object (glass)," according to the FDA. The coffee drinks are sold across the U.S.