Startup of the Week: JustClean - Redefining the Laundry Experience in the GCC

Today in 2021, our smartphones provide us with apps that facilitate every aspect of our busy lives. But back in 2016 that wasn’t the case, at least not in the MENA region. This is when brothers Athbi Alenezi and Nouri Alenezi seized the opportunity and founded in Kuwait a one of its kind app, JustClean; an on-demand laundry app.

When the Alenezi brothers moved back to Kuwait from the UK, they faced challenges with late pick-ups and vague pricing when dealing with local laundries. So they decided to solve this issue by developing the first app in Kuwait specialized in laundry services, JustClean. The unique app, previously known as Masbagti, revolutionized the country’s industry by creating a local e-marketplace for laundry businesses, garnering sign-ups with partners across the country and offering fast and transparent laundry services.

JustClean allows users to search for nearby laundry services, request a service from over 50 listed laundry shops in Kuwait, and select a pickup time and day and checkout. The average time for delivery is 24 hours, but JustClean also offers fast service as quick as 4 hours. In addition to regular laundry, JustClean recently added car wash services to their impressive portfolio. The app is available on Apple’s App Store and Google Play.

After a year of its undeniable success in Kuwait, the thriving app attracted investment by the Kuwaiti venture capital behemoth Faith Capital Holding, whose deputy chairman and CEO, Mohammad Jaffar, was installed as CEO of the start-up. It’s worth mentioning that Mohammad Jaffar was the CEO of the food delivery app Talabat when it was acquired by the German e-commerce group Rocket Internet in 2015. So needless to say, Jaffar has eagle eyes when it comes to thriving successful apps, and that makes us anticipate the glamorous future of JustClean.

The acquisition of JustClean in 2017 opened the doors for its expansion into the GCC market. Today, JustClean operates in UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar and it eyes expanding into the global market in the near future.

In September 2020, the ambitious startup’s parent, Faith Capital Holding, announced the closure of $8 million Series B round of financing in the startup. That brings the total of investments raised to $20.9 million, and that managed to make JustClean spark among Forbes’ Most-Funded Startups in the Middle East.