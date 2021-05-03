Startup of the Week: Preserving Arabic Culture In A Candle

When the term “Arabic culture” is mentioned it’s usually linked to eloquent poetry, flavorful cuisine, and ancient monuments. However, what many people might be oblivious to is that the Arab world, especifically the gulf region, is full of redolent authentic scents. And this is why “From The Arabs” was born.



The Emirati brand wanted to introduce the exquisite Arabic scents to the world in the form of candles. The founder of the local brand was inspired by her grandmother’s preserved famous bakhoor recipes, and she started creating home fragrances inspired by traditional Arabic scents while using her grandmother’s signature recipes in different forms.

The brand’s vision was to diffuse the Arabic aromas in the world in a way that hasn’t been done before. And this is when the authentic brand produced its first line of scented candles. The main scents used in the unique candles are: Oud, Musk, L’ban (Arabic gum), and Fil (Arabic jasmine). The distinctive candles come mainly in two sizes: 200ml and 400ml.





However, the brand recently launched a special limited XL edition where the candle’s size is 1000ml and only 50 pieces are available of each.

It’s worth mentioning that the local brand offers customized candles upon request aiming to satisfy all tastes and preferences. And in an attempt to cover the B2B segment, the brand creates bulk orders of their existing candles at discounted price for orders over 100 pieces. So if you have a corporate event or a special occasion, they have you covered!

Ramadan is almost over, and Eid is almost here! Be unique this Eid and gift yourself and your beloved ones a special redolent gift all the way “From The Arabs”.