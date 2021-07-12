Startup of the Week: Salalem - Your Stairway to A Ready Workforce

Who would have thought that EdTech would become one of the major fields that attracts investments on a global scale? Two brilliant Jordanian entrepreneurs, Zaid Masri and Firas Kafri, projected this would happen even before COVID-19 paralyzed every aspect of our lives. In 2016, Masri and Kafri decided to create a one of its kind EdTech solution that provides a comprehensive B2B offering that assists organizations with employee training and management, Salalem (Stairs in Arabic).

Who is Responsible to fill the skills gaps among the workforce?



After a long career in investment management, banking, telecom and corporate restructuring, Masri saw the major gap in getting employees ready for work and helping them manage corporate change. So he decided to leave the corporate world and find a practical solution. It’s then when he founded Salalem with Kafri who had previously co-founded a technology development house and has been working to advocate open source technologies.

The unique platform can be considered an all-in-one workspace for the organization’s training needs. It provides a comprehensive B2B offering that includes an advanced Learner Experience Platform as well as a Training Management System. The advanced technology platform is complemented with a library of video based micro learning courses in Banking and Business courses in addition to custom content digitization services. It also provides a knowledge management offering that helps organizations digitize their institutional learning including post merger integration learning and change management.

Moreover, Salalem works closely with various companies to help set up solid onboarding programs covering soft skills, organizational orientation, technical topics as well as company specific products, policies, procedures and systems training.

The initial focus of Salalem was on the banking sector and with a start in Jordan, Salalem managed to train 40% of bank employees in its home market with a quickly growing group of learners across the Arab World. It has since expanded its work readiness offering to the manufacturing sector in close partnership with the International Labor Organization (ILO) and the Jordanian Chamber of Industry.

Today, Salalem proudly works with various stakeholders across industries to help prepare work readiness programs in sectors as diverse as tech, childcare, financial services, garment manufacturing, fertilizers, flower farming and plastics manufacturing. And the main goal of the thriving startup today is to expand and scale up through accessing a bigger part of our target market.