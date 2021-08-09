Startup of the Week: Sarwa - Your Map to the Hidden Treasure

Have you ever thought about investing in stocks but your lack of knowledge in this field stopped you? Do you wish there was a platform in the Middle East that can advise you on how and when to invest? If you nodded your head twice agreeing to these questions, then Sarwa is your genie!

The video is not up-to-date

Co-founded in 2017 by the brilliant trio Mark Chahwan, Nadine Mezher and Jad Sayegh, Sarwa (ثروة in Arabic and it means wealth) is considered the first and fastest-growing hybrid automated investment platform for young professionals in the Middle-East. The thriving startup’s mission is to efface the myth that claims that investing is a luxury by democratizing it and making it available to everyone. Thus, the platform simplifies investing and makes it affordable to the masses, by combining efficient investment strategies with technology that minimizes costs. The UAE-based startup encourages its clients to follow a few simple rules - start early, avoid high fees, diversify, and stay disciplined.

We’re sharing this video to explain what Sarwa is all about & how it works! Sarwa makes expert investing easy, secure & affordable. We’ve built some pretty cool tech to make all this happen!



You can find the full demo video on our website https://t.co/HwJzGVSEeE pic.twitter.com/GOVfFLgxpn — Sarwa ثروة (@SarwaCo) February 21, 2019

Sarwa enables its 40,000 registered users to invest their savings with as little as $5 across different stocks using Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). The platform recommends to users a portfolio and investment plan based on their risk appetite and financial objectives. In July, Sarwa introduced Sarwa Crypto portfolios to tap investor demand for digital currencies, offering a 5% exposure to Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), the world’s first and largest publicly quoted Bitcoin investment vehicle. In addition, the fintech startup has recently announced that it will allow users to invest in individual stocks with as little as $1 across major stock exchanges in the world. Sarwa Trade which is currently in the pre-launch phase will be a commission-free trading platform.

When it comes to funding, up until January 2020, the total amount of funds raised was $9.9 million. But today, the low-cost trading platform has announced that it has raised $15 million in a new funding round led by Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company, bringing the total funding from regional and international investors to about $25 million since it was founded in 2017. The pioneer startup will use the latest funds to expand its market position, grow the team, and introduce new products to their clients that will address all aspects of personal finance.

“Sarwa is revolutionizing the financial services landscape in the Middle East by offering a range of investment solutions to a large market that has had little access to such services in the past. In just three years, the company has nearly doubled its client funds and expanded its product base to include a wider range of securities and asset classes, reflecting the potential for further exponential growth.” - Ibrahim Ajami, Head of Ventures and Growth at Mubadala Investment Company.

It’s worth mentioning that Sarwa is the first fintech in the region to receive and graduate from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA)'s Fintech Innovation Testing License (ITL). And today, it is also incorporated in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA), and is expanding regionally.