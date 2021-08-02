Startup of the Week: Boksha - The Online Oasis for Khaleeji Fashion

Just like music breaks geographical borders and enchants listeners regardless of their origins and nationalities, so does fashion. While authentic fashion can represent one’s identity and roots, it can also be a statement that reflects one’s taste and preferences regardless of their origins. Believing in that, Boksha was founded in 2018 to share with the world the elegant Khaleeji fashion so that not only Khaleejis can “slay” these fabulous looks, but global citizens of the world can too.

The stylish startup’s unique name Boksha (بقشة) comes from an Arab Gulf dialect that refers to a piece of fabric traditionally used as a pouch or head carrier by female merchants for storage of their goods. Once at the marketplace (souk), the merchants would place their Boksha on the ground and showcase their items for sale.

Source: Boksha

The UAE-based startup’s mission is to empower local aspiring designers and help them catapult their careers into a big platform; particularly Emirati women.

“More than 90 percent of our designers are Emirati females between the ages of 18 and 35, we expect to see a very similar demographic as we expand regionally,” Yahya Mohamed Saleh, co-founder and CEO, said.

“Through our platform and tools, we believe we can give our designers access to a multi-billion-dollar fashion market globally – something most of them didn’t have access to before,” he added.

In June 2021, the thriving startup managed to raise $1 million in early-stage funding. It is the first funding the e-commerce platform received since its founding in 2018. It will use the fund to improve its operations, and invest in technology to further expansion. Today, Boksha proudly displays more than 15,000 items by more than 800 brilliant designers, and ships to dozens of countries worldwide. It’s worth mentioning that the Boksha doesn’t only offer stylish and modern abayas, but it also sells unique dresses, colorful scarves, trendy bags, and even perfumes!