Stay tuned: Saudi Arabia to release Grendizer game

ALBAWABA- Saudi Arabia's Manga Productions is working with French developer Microids to develop their first Grendizer game to hit consoles and PC!

"UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of the Wolves'' will follow the story of the classic Anime series Grendizer that won the hearts of many Arabs of all ages since childhood.

The iconic mecha series was created by Mangaka (Japanese comic artist) Go Nagai and then was adopted as an Anime in October 1975.

According to Manga Productions, director of marketing and distribution Abdulaziz Alnaghmoosh said:

“We aspire to expand the reach of this game title to satisfy and provide a more fulfilling gaming experience for players in MENA region. At Manga Productions, we are working to distribute and localize international video games through our inspiring Saudi youth talents.”

UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of the Wolves Collector's Edition - Manga Productions, Microids

The game will release on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC on November 14th, 2023 while the Nintendo Switch is getting a release in 2024.

The game will release in 3 editions including the Standard, Collector's, and Deluxe Editions for fans that want to pay the extra buck.

UFO Robot Grendizer: The Feast of the Wolves Deluxe Edition - Manga Productions, Microids

Fans will be delighted to hear that the game will feature the iconic soundtrack and musical themes from the Anime series!

Go Nagai's work consisted of many classic titles such as the iconic Devilman series that recently got an Anime adaptation by the name of Devilman Crybaby.