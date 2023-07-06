  1. Home
Stocks fall on higher treasury yields, US interest rates

Abdul Rahman Bazian

Published July 6th, 2023 - 01:59 GMT
Stocks fall when interest rates rise - Source: Shutterstock
Highlights
Stocks down, Meta shares up
Bitcoin up, Ether down
Gold down, treasury yields up

ALBAWABA – Stocks fell Thursday against an increase in United States (US) treasury yields the like of which was last seen in 2007, as concerns grew over strong hiring data and the Federal Reserve (Fed) raising US interest rates in their next meeting in July.

The S&P 500 slid 0.9 percent, according to Agence France-Press (AFP), after the ADP Research Institute published figures Thursday indicating strong private-sector hiring in June.

Swap contracts linked to future policy decisions are almost fully priced in a quarter-point increase by July 26, with an additional hike by year’s end widely anticipated.

Stocks on the move included Exxon Mobil Corp., which fell after forecasting a $4 billion hit to earnings, and Meta Platforms Inc., which rose after Instagram officially launched the Twitter- rival app, Threads.

Markets summary by Bloomberg

Stocks

  • The S&P 500 fell 0.8 percent as of 9:30 a.m. New York time

  • The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.9 percent

  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5 percent

  • The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.8 percent

  • The MSCI World index fell 1.1 percent

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

  • The euro rose 0.3 percent to $1.0884

  • The British pound rose 0.4 percent to $1.2753

  • The Japanese yen rose 0.3 percent to 144.18 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin rose 0.4 percent to $30,601.63

  • Ether fell 0.3 percent to $1,904.64

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 10 basis points to 4.03 percent

  • Germany’s 10-year yield advanced 12 basis points to 2.60 percent

  • Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 14 basis points to 4.63 percent

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3 percent to $71.56 a barrel

  • Gold futures fell 0.6 percent to $1,916.20 an ounce

