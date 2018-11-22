Sudan, Turkey to Establish $ 10 Billion Trade Ties

Recalling a visit to Sudan in 2017 by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he said that President Erdogan gave him clear instructions to help resolve Sudan's problems. (Shutterstock)

Sudanese Prime Minister Motazz Moussa said Tuesday that his country and Turkey agreed to activate the economic cooperation agreements and push up the trade volume from the current USD 500 million to USD 10 billion per year.

He said the agreement was reached during his talks with Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, now on a visit to Sudan.

The Sudanese Prime Minister lauded as historical and deep-rooted the relationship with the Republic of Turkey, reaffirming the commitment of his government to the previously signed agreements with Turkey in order to serve the mutual interests.

On his part, Oktay said both sides will quickly begin to implement the joint projects and set a framework for socio-economic development in Sudan that will help Sudan stand on its own feet.

Recalling a visit to Sudan in 2017 by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, he said that President Erdogan gave him clear instructions to help resolve Sudan's problems.

"We have been instructed to develop an economic model with a view to resolving all Sudan's problems. If the Sudanese are suffering then we are suffering," Turkey's AA quoted him as saying.

The Vice President noted that the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency had already begun restoration work on Sudan's Suakin Island with a view to transforming the island into a major tourist attraction.

He lauded the close cooperation with Sudan in the military, economic, agricultural, health and educational sector.

"We must quickly establish the necessary mechanisms to ensure that Sudan's oilfields are operational, land is allocated for agriculture and stockbreeding, and trade is improved.

"We must complete this now; that's why we're here. Should the process take too long, our citizens will have to pay for the delay in order to realize our bilateral trade goal of USD 10 billion," he added. During his visit to Khartoum, Oktay is accompanied by Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forests Bekir Pakdemirli, Minister of Trade Ruhsar Pekcan, and Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Mithat Cansiz.