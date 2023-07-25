Sultan of Oman enacts labor law with unprecedented privileges

ALBAWABA- Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman has issued a comprehensive Labor Law, marking a remarkable milestone in the workforce market progress. The law's primary objective is to implement an annual "Omanization" plan, aimed at replacing foreign workers with Omani citizens across various job roles.

The newly enacted law firmly establishes employment as a fundamental right for Omani citizens, outlining specific conditions for individuals from other nations seeking to work in Oman. By setting this precedent, Oman is empowering its own workforce and fostering a thriving economy driven by its citizens.

According to Oman News agency, the law ensures workers' rights are protected, granting them the ability to request unpaid special leave in unforeseen work situations. Moreover, employers are required to provide an organized and attractive work environment, backed by a structured evaluation system. The law also restricts official working hours to 8 hours per day and prohibits employers from retaining workers' passports or personal documents without their written consent.

Notably, the law introduces unprecedented privileges for working women, demonstrating Oman's commitment to gender equality. Working women now are allowed to attend to childcare responsibilities, and new mothers benefit from 98 days of maternity leave.

The Minister of Labor emphasized that this legislative milestone aligns Oman's labor regulations with the evolving job market dynamics, ensuring adaptability and growth for the Omani workforce.