  1. Home
  2. NEWS
  3. Oman introduces initiatives for a nuclear deal: Abdollahian

Oman introduces initiatives for a nuclear deal: Abdollahian

Dr. Mansour Al-Maswari

Mansour Al-Maswari

Published July 19th, 2023 - 07:55 GMT
Irani-Omani
Iranian Foreign Minister and his Omani counterpart, in Muscat on June 21, 2023. (AFP)
Highlights
Oman's Foreign Minister visited Tehran for discussions on enhancing bilateral cooperation and regional and international matters, including Tehran's initiative for regional dialogue with Gulf countries

ALBAWABA- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian stated that Oman's Foreign Minister, Badr Al-Busaidi, introduced initiatives to Iran regarding the return of parties to the nuclear deal and their adherence to their commitments. 

Also ReadIran empowers revolutionary guard to defend Durra oil fieldIran empowers revolutionary guard to defend Durra oil field

Oman is actively working to ensure all parties comply with the nuclear agreement. During Al-Busaidi's recent visit to Tehran, both ministers discussed this matter. Since April 2021, talks have been ongoing between Iran and major powers, with indirect U.S. involvement, to revive the deal. 

However, an agreement has not been reached yet. The U.S. is maintaining an open diplomatic channel with Iran, hoping to prevent a military confrontation by discouraging Iran from enriching uranium to 90%, the purity level required for weapon-grade materials. 

Amir-Abdollahian also highlighted discussions about decisions taken during Sultan Haitham bin Tariq's previous visit to Iran and proposed the establishment of a regional dialogue forum involving all Gulf countries, with Yemen's potential participation. Oman and Iran have strong ties, and Oman played a crucial role in facilitating negotiations that led to the 2015 nuclear deal signing between Iran and major powers. 

Also ReadIran empowers revolutionary guard to defend Durra oil fieldOmani foreign minister meets his Iranian counterpart in Tehran

Last Monday, Oman's Foreign Minister visited Tehran for discussions on enhancing bilateral cooperation and regional and international matters, including Tehran's initiative for regional dialogue with Gulf countries. 

Tags:OmanTehranNuclear dealnew initiativesmajor powers

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now