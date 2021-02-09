Survey Reveals Reasons behind People Longing for Travel

A new survey from IHG Hotels & Resorts reveals how much people are longing for human connection, to be with their loved ones, and to make new memories.

Close to 60% of survey respondents said they cancelled up to four trips (leisure and business) last year. More than half the travellers surveyed said they have now rebooked cancelled trips or plan to rebook them, with family holidays and visiting loved ones topping travel wish lists for 2021.

While the pandemic isn’t over, the roll-out of vaccines is igniting hope and optimism, as respondents across all age groups, 18 to 55+, say spending time with family and friends is a primary motivator for travel this year.

One in five respondents said they plan to make up for the lack of travel in 2020 by going on more trips than they typically plan for when it is safe to do so. One in five people overall said they hope to travel to a place on their bucket list in 2021, with that being true for one in three travellers aged 18 to 24.

Speaking of younger travellers, this age group was five times as likely to say that volunteering for a community in need was a primary motivator for travel.

One in three surveyed said going to restaurants and trying new foods has the most positive impact on their holidays.

Over a third of all those surveyed, including 50% of those 55 and older, said the Covid-19 vaccine being easily and widely available is when they want to start to travel again.

James Britchford, VP Commercial IMEA, IHG Hotels & Resorts: “It’s often said that travel is the only thing you buy that makes you richer, and our survey results prove that people are hungry for those rich experiences again. But the world has changed, and travel decisions must be made more thoughtfully. As we look ahead, we’ve all had a lot of time to think about what travel means to us, what trips are most important, and how we want to reconnect with loved ones.

“So, whether it’s that longed-for family beach vacation, a weekend getaway with friends, your first in-person business meeting, or a special anniversary trip – our family of 16 brands is ready to help open up the world when the time is right; and welcome travellers back with confidence, as we embark on the next chapter of travel.”

MISSING BUSINESS TRAVEL

One in three workers globally stated the lack of business travel in 2020 demotivated them. 40% of those who travel for business said they miss face-to-face meetings. More than half of respondents said business travel allows them to “create meaningful relationships with colleagues, customers, and/or clients.”



Nearly 45% shared that business travel improves their working mood and makes them more motivated.

THAT HOTEL LIFE

While on holiday, the majority of Americans said travelling with loved ones, creating new memories, and having quality time with others had the most positive impact on their mood, while most UK travellers said it was chasing sunshine and for Australians it was sightseeing.

When it comes to what respondents travelling for work miss the most, one in three said it was “sleeping in a comfy hotel bed” and one in four said “room service.”

One in four respondents ages 45+ said they enjoy leisure time for romance and intimacy while on holiday.

IHG Hotels & Resorts is one of the world’s leading hotel companies. With nearly 6,000 hotels in over 100 countries, its family of 16 brands is a collection of welcoming experiences, for wherever guests go and however they want to stay. As people get excited to travel again, IHG Hotels & Resorts is ready to meet them with a growing brand portfolio of stunning new properties like voco The Franklin New York, Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown, and Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas in South Korea.