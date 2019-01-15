Survey: UAE 4th Best Place to Work in the World

UAE retained its position among Top 5 countries to work globally for the third time in a row. (Shutterstock)

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) retained its position as the fourth best place to work in the world for the third time in a row.

Among the primary reasons expats highlighted the UAE as one of the top international career destinations was for the benefits packages offered by employers (ranked first) and its earnings prospects (ranked third). 75 per cent of expats in the UAE receive an annual airfare allowance to their home country and 85 per cent receive health and medical allowances compared to global average of 17 per cent and 43 per cent respectively.

Read More

A Turk Drinks 1,300 Cups of Tea Every Year

Survey: Bahrain 2nd Best Place to Work Globally

The survey of more than 22,000 expatriates from the international bank reveals that career ambition is the number one reason why people take the plunge and settle abroad.

Commenting on the findings, Marwan Hadi, Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management, UAE, HSBC, said: "The UAE once again emerges as the destination of choice for ambitious globetrotters looking to expand their careers in 2019. Better earning potential is the cornerstone of why people seek career opportunities here. It is indicative of the success of UAE's focus on diversification, which has resulted in the creation of an internationally recognised and sought-after working environment."

Nearly three quarters of expats in the country (73 per cent) said that they earn more than in their home country.

"Given these advantages, expats moving to and living in the UAE should look to make the best of their lives abroad. Knowing where to keep your savings and planning short and long-term financial needs is vital. Once you have the logistics in order, you can focus on seeking out new experiences, gaining new skills and learning more about your new environment," said Hadi.