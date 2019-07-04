Switzerland Dethrones Singapore as Best Country for Expats in 2019

After holding on the first place for four consecutive years, Singapore was dethroned by Switzerland as the world’s best country for expats in HSBC’s survey this year.





Among the 33 nations surveyed in HSBC’s 12th edition of their annual expat country ranking, Switzerland managed to jump from 8th place to 1st due mainly to the average Swiss salary of $111,587 which is 47% higher than the $75,966 mean pay package across the other countries.

The biggest loser in that survey was Indonesia whose ranking dropped from 12th to 31st. On the other hand, Turkey was the biggest gainer this year by jumping from the 22nd ranking to the 7th.

It’s worth mentioning that UAE is the only Arab country who made it to the top 10 countries for expats, ranking 9th for the second year.