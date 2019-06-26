UAE Ranks 1st Among Its Peers in Mideast in FutureBrand Index

The UAE's country brand rating improved year-on-year in 2019 as its ranking jumped three places while its cosmopolitan city, Dubai, was ranked among the most influential cities, according to a new report.





According to the FutureBrand Country Index (FCI) 2019 released on Tuesday, the UAE was ranked 16th among 75 countries based on the rating of the country's prestige of products, environmental efforts, civility of national politics and its attractiveness.

In the Middle East, UAE retained its top position in the index, followed by Kuwait (28th), Saudi Arabia (30th) and Oman (31st) among other GCC countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, commended UAE's strong rating on Twitter.

"I've been briefed today on the FutureBrand Country Index 2019, which measures the attractiveness of 75 countries in terms of visitors, accommodation, investment and stability. The UAE is ranked first in the Arab world and 16th in the world. We will stay in the race to improve attractiveness of our country in all fields," Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

The UAE has seen its rating improve seven places since the launch of the report in 2012-13 till date.

اطلعت اليوم على المؤشر العالمي لجاذبية الدول الذي تصدره فيوتشر براند .. والذي يقيس جاذبية ٧٥ دولة حول العالم للزيارة والإقامة والاستثمار والاستقرار .. الامارات الأولى عربيا وال١٦ عالميا .. أرى بلدي الأفضل عالميا، ولكن سنبقى في سباق مستمر لتحسين جاذبية بلادنا في كافة المجالات pic.twitter.com/D8T5OyOPB4 — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) June 25, 2019

Globally, Japan retained its top position while Norway jumped four places to second position and Switzerland slipped one rank to third place.

Other nations ranked among the top 10 include Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, Canada, Austria and Luxembourg.

Countries at the bottom of the rating index include Iraq, Ukraine, Pakistan, Iran, Bangladesh, Dominican Republic, Angola, Nigeria, Philippines and Morocco.

Meanwhile, the index ranked Dubai as the 11th most influential city after a drop in one place - however, the emirate was rated more powerful than other mega cities such as Singapore, Delhi, Brussels, Los Angeles, Seoul, Istanbul, Sydney, Toronto and Rome.

In the 2019 Index of most influential cities, New York retained its top place even though the so-called "Trump effect" has been blamed for falling numbers of international students and fewer tourists across the US.

London has hung on to the number two spot despite an alarming rise in knife crime, while Beijing is still in third place in the face of a potential US-China trade war.

By Waheed Abbas