Takeout Order from KFC Results in $18, 000 Fine, Here’s Why

The massive fine was made up of 16 $1,150 (USD), AU$1,652 (AUD), fines, according to boston.com, citing Belinda Batty, a media officer for the Victoria Police.Two ambulance workers were in the KFC at the time and noticed the unusually large order, made even stranger by the fact that the area was under lockdown following a spike in coronavirus cases. The workers tipped off police who followed the order and found people hiding around a townhouse, including under beds, according to The Guardian.“That is absolutely ridiculous that type of behavior, and it’s a very expensive night,” The Guardian quoted Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton as saying. “That’s $26,000 that birthday party is costing them. That’s a heck of a birthday party to recall and they’ll remember that one for a long time.”According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Victoria Police have issued 60 fines in the 24 hours after coronavirus restrictions came into effect in the area on Wednesday, July 8 at 11:59 p.m.Four sex workers were also fined at a brothel, according to international media. Additionally, a couple who attempted to go to their vacation home was fined as well.According to the Johns Hopkins coronavirus map, as of Saturday, Australia has had 9,553 cases of the virus since the beginning of the crisis, including 107 deaths.