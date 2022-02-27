Tech Giants Announce Their Own War on Russia

While Russia is invading Ukraine with missiles, tech giants have announced their own war on Russia by blocking Russian media outlets from earning ad dollars.

On Friday morning, Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's security policy head, announced on Twitter that the social media giant has restricted Russian state media’s ability to earn money on the social media platform as a response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

He added that Facebook would “continue to apply labels to additional Russian state media”.

In addition, Gleicher mentioned how the measures Facebook and its parent company, Meta, have taken to protect the people in Ukraine as much as possible.

It's worth noting that Gleicher's announcement came hours after Russia’s media regulator said it was limiting access to Facebook, accusing the company of censorship and violating the rights of Russian citizens.

The microblogging site, Twitter, also took action, by temporarily pausing all ads in Ukraine and Russia "to ensure critical public safety information is elevated and ads don't detract from it."

And the last to join the tech giants was Google by announcing on Saturday that it blocked Russia’s state-owned media outlet RT and other channels from receiving money for ads on their websites, apps and YouTube videos.

Google's spokesman, Michael Aciman also mentioned that the Russian media won't be able to buy ads through Google Tools or place ads on Google services such as Search and Gmail.