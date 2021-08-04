Tech This Week: YouTube Trials Cheaper Ad-Free Subscription, Google Kills Off Old Android Support

Who said that tech giants don't listen to its users and fulfill their needs? Well this week, Twitter and YouTube are determined to show us that they actually do! While these two are working on their relationships with their users, Google is breaking up with Android users of the 2.3.7 or older in its own way.

Without further ado, let's spill the tea of the tech world for this week:

Twitter Introduces Third-Party Signup with Google or Apple ID Option

Twitter added support for third-party signup with Apple ID or Google option. This will allow users to create or log in to the platform using their Google or Apple accounts.

So far, this option is not universal and not active on all platforms as logging in with Google is for the time being possible on iOS, Android, and Web, however, signing in with Apple ID is available for iOS only. The web support is coming soon, according to a Twitter Support tweet.

Sign on with ease and start scrolling your timeline.



Now, when you log in or sign up to join the conversation on Twitter, you have the option to use:

▪️ Your Google Account on the app and on web

▪️ Or your Apple ID on iOS, and soon on web pic.twitter.com/Nf56H1ghmY — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) August 2, 2021

It’s worth mentioning that the newly launched Apple’s App Store guidelines mandate apps to include Apple ID as an option for third-party logins.

Moreover, on Twitter news, the tech giant has also announced teaming up with The Associated Press (AP) and Reuters to make sure that users are able to easily find reliable information.

We’re excited to announce a new collaboration with @AP and @Reuters! Conversations move fast on Twitter and we need to be able to surface credible context just as quickly. Learn more about where you’ll see these updates: https://t.co/ptp5PWiFxq — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) August 2, 2021

Twitter’s crowd-sourced curation program, Birdwatch, will be relying on AP and Reuter's feedback to fact-check the content on the platform.

YouTube Announces New Cheaper Ad-Free ‘Lite Subscription’

Google’s YouTube has announced the testing of a new “Lite Subscription” that costs less but is ad-free!

Subscribers will enjoy watching ad-free videos, however, unlike other subscriptions, it doesn’t include keeping them playing when using other apps or when the screen is locked as well as downloading and saving videos to watch offline, playing videos in the background while using other apps. This new subscription is being piloted in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden.

Google Won’t Allow Sign In from Old Android Versions

Starting September 27th, Google will end signing in support for devices running on Android 2.3.7 or older, the tech giant announced.

This means that even though users of these old devices will still be able to use some of Google services, nevertheless, they’ll likely get a username or password error when you try to log into Google apps and services like Gmail, Google Maps, and YouTube. Users are advised to update their device settings to newer versions.

Upcoming Video Games, Updates Ariana Grande is Fortnite’s next concert series star (All Platforms) August 6th at 6PM ET

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4) – August 20

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Series (PC, iOS, Android) –

PUBG Mobile back to India under the brand name Battlegrounds Mobile India. &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;br /&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

'Gotham Knights' Batman game Delayed to 2022

Marvel’s Avengers [PS5] available until Monday, July 5, 2021

Borderlands 3 [PS5] available until Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Resident Evil's Jill, Leon and Nemesis are coming to 'Dead by Daylight' Upcoming Events

Gamescom - The heart of gaming 1