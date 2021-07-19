Tech This Week: Twitter Kills Fleets, Instagram Tests 'Re-Share' Sticker for Stories

There is always something new and interesting in the tech world, and this week was no exception as Instagram is tinkering around with a bunch of new features to create a better Stories and posting experience for everyone. Twitter is also experimenting with a new image format and gives users hope of being able to edit tweets after publishing them. However, Twitter has decided to kill its stories-like 'Fleets' option after less than a year of release! It was there for a horrible fleeting moment and it never caught on. I’m not surprised, are you?

On another front, it looks like TikTok's rising popularity is never-ending as the Chinese video-sharing social networking service owned by ByteDance has held onto the top spot as the most downloaded non-gaming app for the past 18 months, according to Sensor Tower's latest data.

We have LOTS of news to cover, so I’ll keep my introduction short

Instagram Tests 'Re-Share' Sticker for Stories

Facebook’s Instagram is testing a new story reshare feature that aims at encouraging more thoughtful feed post sharing.

People tell us that they prefer original Stories content over reshared posts, so we're testing a new way to reshare w/ stickers. Our hope is that people will be more intentional when they share, which will create a better Stories experience for everyone. https://t.co/ZKWllvvJ5L — Vishal Shah (@vishalshahis) July 13, 2021

This new stick will change the way users share stories as it has a new dedicated sharing format for a collection of posts or reels that users have seen or saved lately under a new reshare sticker. Instagram VP of Product Vishal Shah commented:

"People tell us that they prefer original Stories content over reshared posts, so we're testing a new way to reshare w/ stickers. Our hope is that people will be more intentional when they share, which will create a better Stories experience for everyone."

Also, Instagram is soon rolling out auto-captions for feed posts to facilitate expanded usage.

Instagram we need auto captions for feed posts now. Thank you. @mosseri @vishalshahis — The BKH 🤳🏾 (@thebkh) July 13, 2021

Furthermore, the photo-focused app announced a feature that everyone was waiting for which is the option to save Instagram Stories as drafts within the app.

Instagram story draft feature is rolling out to some users! 🤓 #Instagram pic.twitter.com/zduF1JSaOT — ㆅ (@WFBrother) July 16, 2021

Twitter Kills Fleets

Twitter has made the decision to retire the not-so-like story feature dubbed as fleet.

we're removing Fleets on August 3, working on some new stuff



we're sorry or you're welcome — Twitter (@Twitter) July 14, 2021

The social media giant is letting go of this Instagram-like feature to focus more on its audio Spaces tool instead, explained Kayvon Beykpour, product lead in Twitter:

We’re winding down Fleets on August 3. We weren’t seeing the impact we’d like to see from a big bet, so we’re going to pivot our focus elsewhere 🧵 https://t.co/5aAXh7Y9a3 — Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) July 14, 2021

Also, Beykpour posted a question to twitter users asking them if they would like an option for tweet editing:

if @TwitterBlue let you edit tweets within a few minutes of posting them, would you want to subscribe? let me know why yes/no in the replies! — Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) July 16, 2021

In more interesting news, Twitter is working on a new image format, which would take up the whole horizontal space in-stream, eliminating the current, rounded borders on your photos.

Twitter is working on a new timeline layout where tweet content takes up the horizontal space more efficiently,



no more margin around the photos! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/6ANE2uCIaB — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) July 15, 2021