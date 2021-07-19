  1. Home
Tech This Week: Twitter Kills Fleets, Instagram Tests 'Re-Share' Sticker for Stories

Published July 19th, 2021
Tech This Week: Twitter Kills Fleets, Instagram Tests 'Re-Share' Sticker for Stories
Twitter has decided to kill its stories-like 'Fleets' option after less than a year of release! (Shutterstock)
Here is a brief recap of all the latest tech headlines

There is always something new and interesting in the tech world, and this week was no exception as Instagram is tinkering around with a bunch of new features to create a better Stories and posting experience for everyone. Twitter is also experimenting with a new image format and gives users hope of being able to edit tweets after publishing them. However, Twitter has decided to kill its stories-like 'Fleets' option after less than a year of release! It was there for a horrible fleeting moment and it never caught on. I’m not surprised, are you?

On another front, it looks like TikTok's rising popularity is never-ending as the Chinese video-sharing social networking service owned by ByteDance has held onto the top spot as the most downloaded non-gaming app for the past 18 months, according to Sensor Tower's latest data.

We have LOTS of news to cover, so I’ll keep my introduction short

Instagram Tests 'Re-Share' Sticker for Stories

Facebook’s Instagram is testing a new story reshare feature that aims at encouraging more thoughtful feed post sharing.

This new stick will change the way users share stories as it has a new dedicated sharing format for a collection of posts or reels that users have seen or saved lately under a new reshare sticker. Instagram VP of Product Vishal Shah commented:

"People tell us that they prefer original Stories content over reshared posts, so we're testing a new way to reshare w/ stickers. Our hope is that people will be more intentional when they share, which will create a better Stories experience for everyone."

Also, Instagram is soon rolling out auto-captions for feed posts to facilitate expanded usage.

Furthermore, the photo-focused app announced a feature that everyone was waiting for which is the option to save Instagram Stories as drafts within the app.

Twitter Kills Fleets

Twitter has made the decision to retire the not-so-like story feature dubbed as fleet. 

The social media giant is letting go of this Instagram-like feature to focus more on its audio Spaces tool instead, explained Kayvon Beykpour, product lead in Twitter:

Also, Beykpour posted a question to twitter users asking them if they would like an option for tweet editing:

In more interesting news, Twitter is working on a new image format, which would take up the whole horizontal space in-stream, eliminating the current, rounded borders on your photos.

Upcoming Video Games, Updates

  • PUBG Mobile back to India under the brand name Battlegrounds Mobile India.
  • 'Gotham Knights' Batman game Delayed to 2022
  • Marvel’s Avengers [PS5] available until Monday, July 5, 2021
  • Borderlands 3 [PS5] available until Wednesday, September 29, 2021
  • Resident Evil's Jill, Leon and Nemesis are coming to 'Dead by Daylight'

     

     Upcoming Events

    Gamescom - The heart of gaming  25–27 Aug 2021

