Tech This Week: Twitter Kills Fleets, Instagram Tests 'Re-Share' Sticker for Stories

There is always something new and interesting in the tech world, and this week was no exception as Instagram is tinkering around with a bunch of new features to create a better Stories and posting experience for everyone. Twitter is also experimenting with a new image format and gives users hope of being able to edit tweets after publishing them. However, Twitter has decided to kill its stories-like 'Fleets' option after less than a year of release! It was there for a horrible fleeting moment and it never caught on. I’m not surprised, are you?
On another front, it looks like TikTok's rising popularity is never-ending as the Chinese video-sharing social networking service owned by ByteDance has held onto the top spot as the most downloaded non-gaming app for the past 18 months, according to Sensor Tower's latest data.
We have LOTS of news to cover, so I’ll keep my introduction short
Instagram Tests 'Re-Share' Sticker for Stories
Facebook’s Instagram is testing a new story reshare feature that aims at encouraging more thoughtful feed post sharing.
People tell us that they prefer original Stories content over reshared posts, so we're testing a new way to reshare w/ stickers. Our hope is that people will be more intentional when they share, which will create a better Stories experience for everyone. https://t.co/ZKWllvvJ5L— Vishal Shah (@vishalshahis) July 13, 2021
This new stick will change the way users share stories as it has a new dedicated sharing format for a collection of posts or reels that users have seen or saved lately under a new reshare sticker. Instagram VP of Product Vishal Shah commented:
Also, Instagram is soon rolling out auto-captions for feed posts to facilitate expanded usage.
Instagram we need auto captions for feed posts now. Thank you. @mosseri @vishalshahis— The BKH 🤳🏾 (@thebkh) July 13, 2021
Furthermore, the photo-focused app announced a feature that everyone was waiting for which is the option to save Instagram Stories as drafts within the app.
Instagram story draft feature is rolling out to some users! 🤓 #Instagram pic.twitter.com/zduF1JSaOT— ㆅ (@WFBrother) July 16, 2021
Twitter Kills Fleets
Twitter has made the decision to retire the not-so-like story feature dubbed as fleet.
we're removing Fleets on August 3, working on some new stuff— Twitter (@Twitter) July 14, 2021
we're sorry or you're welcome
The social media giant is letting go of this Instagram-like feature to focus more on its audio Spaces tool instead, explained Kayvon Beykpour, product lead in Twitter:
We’re winding down Fleets on August 3. We weren’t seeing the impact we’d like to see from a big bet, so we’re going to pivot our focus elsewhere 🧵 https://t.co/5aAXh7Y9a3— Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) July 14, 2021
Also, Beykpour posted a question to twitter users asking them if they would like an option for tweet editing:
if @TwitterBlue let you edit tweets within a few minutes of posting them, would you want to subscribe? let me know why yes/no in the replies!— Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) July 16, 2021
In more interesting news, Twitter is working on a new image format, which would take up the whole horizontal space in-stream, eliminating the current, rounded borders on your photos.
Twitter is working on a new timeline layout where tweet content takes up the horizontal space more efficiently,— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) July 15, 2021
no more margin around the photos! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/6ANE2uCIaB
Upcoming Video Games, Updates
- PUBG Mobile back to India under the brand name Battlegrounds Mobile India.
- 'Gotham Knights' Batman game Delayed to 2022
- Marvel’s Avengers [PS5] available until Monday, July 5, 2021
- Borderlands 3 [PS5] available until Wednesday, September 29, 2021
- Resident Evil's Jill, Leon and Nemesis are coming to 'Dead by Daylight'
Upcoming Events
Gamescom - The heart of gaming 25–27 Aug 2021
