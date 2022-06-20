Telegram Launches Premium Subscription Service

  1. Home
Published June 20th, 2022 - 09:32 GMT
(Source: Shutterstock)

Encrypted messaging platform Telegram has rolled out its premium service.

As per TechCrunch, the paid subscription is likely to cost around $5 (about Rs 400) a month.

Users can avail exclusive features including 4GB file upload, faster download speeds, exclusive stickers and reactions and improved chat management.

Some other perks include access to a library of Premium stickers with more obnoxious full-screen animations, exclusive emoji reactions, and animated profile pictures.

The Premium users will be able to convert voice notes to text in case they would prefer to read instead of listening to a voice note. These transcriptions can be rated by the user so that they can be improved over time.

"The contributions of premium subscribers will help improve and expand the app for decades to come, while Telegram will remain free, independent and uphold its users-first values, redefining how a tech company should operate," said the company.

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov also promised that Telegram won't stop developing features for free users either, which the platform appears to be following through on so far.

