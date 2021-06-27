  1. Home
Published June 27th, 2021 - 11:30 GMT
Telegram Rolls Out Group Video Calling Feature
Voice chats in any group on the platform can be turned into video calls by tapping camera icon. (Shutterstock)

Messaging chat app Telegram has finally added a group video chat option to its mobile and desktop apps. This was something the platform had promised was coming back in April 2020.

According to The Verge, Voice chats in any group on the platform can be turned into video calls by tapping the camera icon to turn on your device’s video. Telegram says an unlimited number of users can participate in an audio call, but group video calls will be limited to the first 30 people who join a voice chat.

The company plans to increase that limit “soon,” it said in its announcement. Users can also share their screens during a video call.

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov said in January that the company had reached 500 million active users, many of whom came to the platform after the Facebook-owned rival chat platform WhatsApp bungled the introduction of a new privacy policy.

Still, Telegram’s introduction of group video calls lags the competition; WhatsApp, which had 2 billion users as of February, added group video and voice calling back in 2018.

Along with the long-awaited group video calls, Telegram has added several other new features, including improved noise suppression, and animated backgrounds.

As per The Verge, users on Telegram’s iOS or Android apps can choose from several default options or create their own animated backgrounds.

