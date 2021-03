Telegram to Allows 200K Members in Groups

Messaging app Telegram has now allowed users to add more than 200,000 members in a group. WhatsApp’s rival said that groups with close to 200,000 members can be converted to a Broadcast Group that allows unlimited numbers.

But in this case only admins can post in Broadcast Groups, but everyone can read along and participate in group voice chats, Telegram said in a tweet.

Popularity of Dubai-based Telegram and its rival Signal shot up earlier this year when Facebook-owned WhatsApp announced its controversial privacy policy update.

In January 2021, WhatsApp informed users it was preparing a new privacy policy, under which it could share limited user data with Facebook and its group firms.

It sparked a global outcry and sent users to rival apps Telegram and Signal, among others.