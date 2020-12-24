Telegram Rolls out Voice Chats in Groups

Popular messaging app Telegram has added a number of attractive features on a new update, including voice chat for groups, more storage options, new animations, and more.

“Any Telegram group can now become a voice chat room that is always on. Voice Chats run in parallel to existing text and media-based communication, adding a live layer of ephemeral talk to the group. They can be used as virtual office spaces for teams or informal lounges for any community,” the app announced about the new update.

While voice chats are not group calls, they can achieve similar goals with flexibility. In the groups where admins have created voice chat, thousands of participants can join the chat. However, admins can control the number of speakers with flexible admin tools.

Another update is that users on Android devices can move their Telegram app data from internal storage to SD card, allowing those with minimal storage to save more media and files

The app has also added improved photo editing techniques, sticker outlines and new animations for the users.