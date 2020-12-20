TikTok Cracks Down on Vaccine Misinformation

Videos that contain information regarding the coronavirus will be marked as such, and users will be guided to reliable outside sources for more information.

The company also said they would partner with scientists worldwide in the effort to provide accessible explanations of the medical reality, and would also work with third-party verification companies to ensure the accuracy of what's on the app.



From December 21 onwards, the app will update to include a "COVID-19 Vaccines" bar in it's "Search" section, making the access to information easy and visible.



Additionally, a hashtag will be created related to the vaccine, and videos tagged with it will include an option to learn more about the virus. This will lead users to verified and reliable scientific sources.



Some fact-checking sites that the company will continue to work with are AFP, Politifact, Sciverify, among others.



Kevin Morgan, the Head of Product and Process in TikTok Europe, said, "TikTok is taking responsibility and is committing to do everything in its power to keep damaging misinformation outside the app."

