Tesla finally releases first Cybertruck

ALBAWABA – Tesla released its first Cybertruck at the Electric Vehicle (EV) maker’s plat in Austin, Texas, after two years of delays, according to a company Tweet on Saturday.

Tesla founder Elon Musk first revealed the truck in 2019, in an event that was marked by the designer cracking the EV’s supposedly unbreakable “armor glass” windows, Reuters reported.

People take pictures of the newly unveiled all-electric battery-powered Tesla's Cybertruck with shattered windows after a failed resistance test, at Tesla Design Center in Hawthorne, California on November 21, 2019 – Photo by AFP / FREDERIC J. BROWN

The company has been pushing back on the release since then, with Musk citing shortages in sourcing components last year as the reason for delays.

He later announced the truck will be launched in 2023.

In a May shareholder meeting, Musk said that Tesla would like to produce a quarter-million Cybertrucks a year, depending on demand.

The Cybertruck launch will give Tesla an EV entrant in one of the most profitable segments of the United States (US) markets, to rival electric pickups from the likes of Ford Motor and Rivian Automotive. Noting that both have launched models in still-limited numbers.

Reuters reported last year that Tesla aims to start mass production of Cybertruck at the end of 2023.