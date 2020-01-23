Tesla Hits $100-Billion Market Value for First Time

  1. Home
Published January 23rd, 2020 - 10:40 GMT
Tesla is currently valued more than Ford Motor and General Motors combined. (Shutterstock)
Tesla surprised Wall Street in October by registering a profitable third quarter with a total revenue of $6.3 billion riding on sales of its Model S, Model X and Model 3 electric cars.

Signalling an all-electric future is coming our way, Elon Musk-run Tesla has hit the $100 billion in stock market valuation for the first time.

Tesla shares were last up 1.4 per cent at $555 after trading was closed on Tuesday, reports CNBC.

The milestone came less than a month after Tesla's stock crossed $420 -- a price Musk tweeted last year which put him in much trouble.

The $100 billion valuation must stay for both one-month and six-month average in order to help Musk get first of 12 tranches of $346 million in a record-breaking pay package.

Tesla is currently valued more than Ford Motor and General Motors combined.

Musk lost his position as Tesla Chairman after posting a notorious tweet in August last year that he was "considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured".

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued Musk over the tweet, saying he misled investors by claiming falsely he had lined up funding for the take-private transaction.

Musk reached a settlement with the SEC, agreeing to give up his role as Tesla Chairman and pay a $20 million fine.

In the third quarter, automotive revenues were $5.35 billion. Tesla said it expected to deliver between 360,000 and 400,000 vehicles this year, representing 45-65 per cent growth.

