Tesla Challenges Hackers Again With Model 3 Car As A Target And Prize

Electric automaker Tesla has once again challenged hackers to find bugs in its connected cars.

The Elon Musk-run company is returning to the annual hackers' competition Pwn20wn to be held in Vancouver in March, reports electrek. Model 3 cars and $1 million in cash will be up for grabs.

In March last year, a group of hackers won a Tesla Model 3 and $35,000 for hacking into its systems. Amat Cama and Richard Zhu of team Fluoroacetate exposed a vulnerability in the vehicle system during the hacking competition.

The hackers targeted the infotainment system on the Tesla Model 3. According to the company, such hacking events improve its security systems.

Hackers have also demonstrated how they could trick a Tesla Model S to enter into the wrong lane by using a method called "adversarial attack", a way of manipulating a machine learning model.