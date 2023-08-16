Tesla introduces affordable variants as part of global price reduction strategy

ALBAWABA - Elon Musk's Tesla is making strategic moves to enhance sales in the electric vehicle market by launching more budget-friendly versions of its high-end cars.

The company has unveiled two "standard range" models of its Models S and X in the US, which come with reduced specifications and are priced $10,000 lower than their more advanced counterparts.

While these newly introduced models offer a more cost-effective option for consumers, their travel range between charges has been reduced by up to 74 miles compared to the original models. This might necessitate more frequent charging for drivers embarking on longer journeys.

This announcement follows a series of price cuts in China for Tesla's Model Y, their entry-level vehicle. Over the course of the year, the Model Y has seen discounts of up to 16%, reflecting the competitive nature of the global electric car market.

As the EV market experiences heightened competition worldwide, combined with the impact of rising interest rates and government subsidy reductions, Tesla is taking steps to remain competitive. This includes reducing prices and launching more affordable variants to adapt to shifting demand dynamics.

(Shutterstock)

Tesla's move towards introducing lower-cost options aligns with Elon Musk's approach of prioritizing market share over immediate profit margins. Musk emphasized last month that he sees value in sacrificing some margins to increase vehicle production and reach a wider customer base.

In the UK, Tesla has already reduced car prices twice this year. For instance, the basic Model Y's price has been slashed by nearly £10,000 to £42,790. Though no official confirmation has been provided regarding the introduction of the "standard range" models in the UK, the US launch may indicate a possibility.

In terms of specifics, the new budget-friendly Model S is capable of traveling 320 miles between charges, compared to the pricier model's range of 394 miles. The standard S will be priced at $78,490, whereas the higher-performance versions range from $80,000 to as high as $117,000.

For the new standard Model X, the travel range has been adjusted to 269 miles, down from the advanced model's 337-mile range. The more accessible SUV will be priced at $88,490, while the premium variants start at $92,740 and go upwards.

Tesla's decision to lower prices has prompted other car manufacturers, including Chinese giant BYD and Ford, to follow suit and engage in a pricing war. Despite this, companies like Renault have indicated a reluctance to engage in extensive discounting, opting instead to maintain profit margins and invest in production capabilities.