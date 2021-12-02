Tesla Launches a $1,900 Electric Cyberquad for Kids

Although Tesla's Cybertruck hasn't been shipped yet, you can put your hands on a mini Cyberquad designed for kids within 4 weeks, if you order one right now from the company's website.

Out riding with the kids on the Cyberquads! So much fun for kids and adults! @tesla pic.twitter.com/gq23GWsiDk — Franz von Holzhausen (@woodhaus2) December 2, 2021

All You Need to Know About Tesla's Cyberquad:

This new $1,900 pint-sized Cyberquad is designed for kids 8 years old and up. It includes a steel frame, cushioned seat, and adjustable suspension with rear disk braking. There’s even LED light bars to complete the cyberpunk aesthetics. This all-electric ATV has a top speed of 10mph, and the battery will power up to 15 miles of range.

The Tesla ‘Cyberquad for Kids’ is not only the cheapest Tesla vehicle, but it is the most limited when it comes to range as well. You’ll get up to around 15 miles only on a full charge, according to the company. It’s also not going to break any land speed records, with a speedometer that tops out at 10 mph (which you can limit to a max of 5 mph for safety if desired). That’s still plenty fast for a kid’s ride-on vehicle, which is probably why Tesla labels this one as designed for kids at least 8 and up, with a max weight of 150 lbs.

Source: Tesla's website

Currently, The Cyberquad for Kids is only available in the U.S., and Tesla doesn’t guarantee delivery in time for Christmas.