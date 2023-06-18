Tesla offers discounts on Models S, Model X

ALBAWABA – Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturing giant Tesla offered a sizeable discount on new inventory Model S and Model X vehicles, of about $8,000, as part of a quarter-end sales push, Reuters reported Sunday, via Electrek.

Tesla’s new Model S and Model X are priced at $82,740 and $94,430, respectively, according to the company’s official website, down from $90,240 and $102,240.

The Tesla Model X - Source: Shutterstock

It also provides three years of free Supercharging for Model S and Model X for deliveries by the end of June, according to the website.