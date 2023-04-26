  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. Tesla raises capital expenditure forecast for 2023

Tesla raises capital expenditure forecast for 2023

Ruba Abdelhadi

Ruba Abdelhadi

Published April 26th, 2023 - 07:42 GMT
Tesla Raises Capital Expenditure Forecast for 2023
Tesla's stock recorded its lowest closing in three months, with its market value reaching $77 billion.

ALBAWABA - Tesla has raised its capital expenditure forecast for 2023 in the wake of the company's plans to hike production.

The firm, headed by billionaire Elon Musk, said in a statement that it expects to spend between $7 billion to $9 billion in 2023, which is higher than its previous estimate of $6 billion to $8 billion.

Despite the increased forecast, Tesla's stock recorded its lowest closing in three months, with its market value reaching $77 billion.

In a statement to CNBC last week, Cathie Wood of Ark, which bought $42 million worth of Tesla shares this month, said that the electric vehicle's stock could potentially surge by more than 1,100 percent to $2,000 by 2027.

Tags:United StatesElectric VehicleTeslaArkTesla stocksTesla capital expenditure

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...