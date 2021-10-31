Chechnya: Policing and Threatening Young TikTok Users

Statements made by Magomed Daudov, the Chechen Chairman of the Parliament attacking content shared by young people on TikTok and other platforms are inspiring "policing" social media accounts; ones made to monitor and threaten online users who share the kind of content criticized earlier by Daudov.

Daudov, who is widely recognized as a leading conservative figure with military background had called for an end to "empty talks" shared online by youth, saying that only "serious discussions" should be allowed on cyberspace.

After his calls, an Instagram account called stop_live_095 started calls to identify and target Chechen online users who have been accused of "defaming the nation's honour" so they publicly urge them to remove their previous posts and to stop posting "non-serious videos," both on TikTok and BigoLive.

The account has also shared photos of four female social media users and posted calls to "continue the work" to address "the guilty ones." Welcoming comments of users who follow the account have also called on authorities to start "pressuring beauty salons against injections and other procedures that have become more popular due to social media applications."

Meanwhile, a new TikTok challenge that has become popular in recent weeks with the name "Blackout challenge" has led to the death of a 9-year-old boy in Tijuana, Mexico last week, after he was found dead hanging from a tree while attempting to film the challenge.