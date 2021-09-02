Tech This Week: LinkedIn Ends Stories, TikTok Adds Educational Content!

In Tech This Week, our main news is LinkedIn's decision to let go of the Stories experiment. I personally see LinkedIn as the purgatory of social apps and one might wonder why the heck did they rolled out the Stories in the first place?

Well, The Microsoft-owned company’s developers asked themselves the same question and decided to shut the Snapchat-style video Stories down... a pretty wise choice I say👏 but this guy begs to differ.

In other app updates, Tiktok is working its way from being a headache casue to being helpful with new educational resources as it seeks to be taken seriously by parents. Speaking of helpful, Twitter is ramping up its efforts to help users with a new 'Safety Mode' feature that limits overwhelming and unwelcome interactions.

From new video games and gadgets releases to smartphone trends and apps updates, check out this week's quick roundup of the biggest and most important tech stories:

LinkedIn is Ending LinkedIn Stories

Following Twitter’s steps to let go of Stories-like product, Fleets, last month, LinkedIn is now ditching its LinkedIn Stories experiment.

Starting on September 30, 2021, users won't be able to create or post stories on the Microsoft-owned app. As explained by LinkedIn, users don't want to post disappearing videos on the platform:

''we’re focusing on how we can provide you with a short-form, rich interactive video format that is unique to our platform and that better helps you reach and engage your audiences on LinkedIn''.

Moreover, LinkedIn has added new live-stream events for the LinkedIn Learning platform that can be used to host live events with a feature dubbed as ‘Office Hours’. This would allow learners to post questions, comments, and reactions while watching any course.

TikTok Adds Educational Resources for Parents

It looks like TikTok is amping up efforts to be taking seriously by parents! The Chinese app is going up and beyond in expanding its in-app parental controls feature, dubbed as Family Pairing.

This time TikTok is adding educational content that aims to help parents better support their teenage users.

To achieve this purpose, TikTok is teaming up with the online safety nonprofit, Internet Matters. Parents can download the content from here or check the tips on TikTok.

Twitter Rolls Out Mental Stress 'Safety Mode'

Twitter is piloting a new setting feature called ‘Safety Mode’ that is dedicated to enabling users to avoid tweet pile-ons by autoblock and limit interactions with accounts engaging in such behavior.

Introducing Safety Mode. A new way to limit unwelcome interactions on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/xa5Ot2TVhF — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) September 1, 2021

Twitter explains in a blog post: "When the feature is turned on in your Settings, our systems will assess the likelihood of a negative engagement by considering both the Tweet’s content and the relationship between the Tweet author and replier. Our technology takes existing relationships into account, so accounts you follow or frequently interact with will not be auto blocked''.

Instagram Mandate Users to Enter Their Birth Date

In another step to protect younger users, Instagram is making birth date entry a requirement for all users.

Users will have prompts that ask them to enter their birthday. Instagram will show the new prompts ‘a handful of times’ but if ignored, users will get blocked from the app until they enter their birthdates.

For those who might add the wrong birthday, IG is developing new systems that use AI to estimate users' ages depending on “Happy Birthday” posts, if the birth date provided is different the app will show them a menu of options to verify their age, IG said.

Telegram Hits 1 Billion Downloads

The popular messaging app, Telegram, has joined the 1 billion downloads club according to data shared by Sensor Tower.

Telegram gained popularity and grow its market presence when Facebook's WhatsApp received fierce global backlash over controversial privacy policy updates back in January when Telegram reached 214.7 million installs.

According to data shared by Sensor Tower, India ranked first as the largest Internet market for Telegram, with around 22 percent of its lifetime installs followed by Russia with 10 percent and Indonesia with 8 percent.

Upcoming Video Games, Updates Deathloop - 14th September PS5 Exclusive

Cyberpunk 2077 fixes its minimap and perk refunds in update 1.3 &lt;br /&gt;

Dead by Daylight - Chapter 21 Teaser Released

Game maker Activision Reveals 'Call of Duty: Vanguard' Trailer (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4) – August 19

GTA 5 to Be Released on PS5 and Xbox Series X - November 11

GTA PS2 Games Might Get Remastered!

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut (PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4) – August 20

PUBG Mobile back to India under the brand name Battlegrounds Mobile India. &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;br /&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

'Gotham Knights' Batman game Delayed to 2022

Borderlands 3 [PS5] available until Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Resident Evil's Jill, Leon and Nemesis are coming to 'Dead by Daylight' Upcoming Events

Gamescom - The heart of gaming 1