Top 10 Airports with the best food options worldwide

ALBAWABA - Sometimes, the experience of dining at an airport can be positive, and other times, it can be quite the opposite. Some airports are infamous for their poor food services, while others stand out for their high-quality dining options.

Radical Storage, a company specializing in traveler luggage storage services and offering tips, has ranked the best airports worldwide based on their food offerings.

The rankings were derived from a survey that included over 1.2 million travelers, considering the following criteria:

Number of restaurants (including cafes) available to passengers.

Average price of a main meal or lunch at each airport.

Average restaurant ratings on Google Maps.

Number of restaurants offering healthy vegetarian options.

Number of restaurants providing gluten-free options.

Among the top ten airports, four are from the United States: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Georgia, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport in Texas, Chicago O'Hare International Airport in Illinois, and Los Angeles International Airport in California.

However, taking the first spot in the world is Incheon International Airport in South Korea. According to data analysis and traveler feedback, this airport, located in the capital city, Seoul, boasts 270 food options with an average cost of $8.18 for a premium meal.

Among the offerings at the South Korean airport is a food hall called Korean Food Street, which serves a variety of authentic Korean dishes. Incheon International Airport also caters to vegetarians with three options but doesn't provide gluten-free choices.

Below is the list of the top 10 airports in the world with the best food options:

Incheon International Airport - South Korea

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport - USA

Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport - Taiwan

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport - USA

Gimpo International Airport - South Korea

Narita International Airport - Japan

Tokyo International Airport (Haneda) - Japan

Chicago O'Hare International Airport - USA

Los Angeles International Airport - USA

Changi Airport - Singapore