Top 10 Business Books You Should Read

There is no such thing as too much knowledge, and continuously learning is an important prerequisite for success, especially in the business world. However, as business books are filling up shelves, choosing the right book might be challenging.

Business books are books that talk about management, financial literacy and the necessary skills and tools to succeed. And even though there is no one road to success, there are some business books that can better prepare you to manage your business ventures.

Here are 10 of the top business books that you should definitely read:

1. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones

One cannot talk about business books and not mention this one!

Leader in habit formation, James Clear wrote Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones to give tips on how you can get rid of old habits, build new healthier ones and know how to achieve your goals. By transforming the way you think and perceive success, you will be able to create habits that will bring you closer to what you want.

2. How to Win Friends and Influence People

Best-seller How to Win Friends and Influence People is a timeless book that provides tips on how to make people like you, win them over and even change them. In this book, Dale Carnegie talks about ways to reach your full potential and succeed in the business world amid all the competition.

3. Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion

Having a successful business is not only about having innovative ideas and skills, but also about learning how to communicate in an intelligent and professional manner. In Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion, Dr. Robert Cialdini talks about persuasion and how it can be a driving force behind success when used correctly. Knowing how to persuade others can greatly help someone grow on both a personal and professional level.

4. Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It

With long and extensive experience in the FBI, author of Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It, Chris Voss talks about the importance of improving our negotiation skills and how it can give business leaders a competitive advantage in the market.

5. Shoe Dog: A Memoir by the Creator of Nike

Founder and CEO of Nike, Phil Knight, wrote Shoe Dog: A Memoir by the Creator of Nike to speak about his success story and how he first started Nike. He also speaks about all the challenges and risks he had to overcome to make Nike a leading, unique and driven business.

6. The Infinite Game

In this mind challenging book, Simon Sinek explains how leaders with an infinite mindset are able to adapt to change better and make their business continue to thrive. The Infinite Game talks about how life is ultimately an infinite game with no guarantees and for any leader to succeed and transform their business, they need to adopt a flexible, open and infinite mindset.

7. The Intelligent Investor

A huge aspect of making it in the business world is knowing how to deal with money. However, knowing the ins and outs of investments can be quite tricky. The good thing is that investment experts like Benjamin Graham are here to help you navigate this world. His book, The Intelligent Investor is thought to be the stock market bible because it talks about Graham’s philosophy of “value investing”. By reading this book, you will learn about making smart investments and how you can reach your financial goals.

8. The Psychology of Money

What we think and how we act and react are important pillars for the success of any business. Not only that but with the fact that no one ever taught us about making smart money- decisions, many do not know how to deal with money in a professional setting. Therefore, Morgan Housel’s book, The Psychology of Money, highlights how money related decisions are not made by using mathematical calculations but instead by taking into account different aspects like, history, experience, views and how one thinks.

9. The Richest Man in Babylon

Thought to be one of the best books for financial planning and personal wealth, The Richest Man in Babylon is your go to guide for making more money. Written by George S. Clason, this book offers a simple and easy read to learn about personal wealth, how you can attain it and even enjoy it!

10. Zero to One: Notes on Startups, or How to Build the Future

Published in 2014, Zero to One serves as a way to shed light on how ideas are born from learning to think for ourselves rather than just following current trends. In his book, leading entrepreneur and investor, Peter Thiel, says that those who will succeed will be more focused on coming up with innovative and unique ideas rather than competing with what is already in the market.