7 TikTok Accounts That Can Give You the Best Career Advice

Many people still think that TikTok is an entertainment-only platform that is popular only amongst Gen Z teenagers, but the truth is, the video-sharing application has successfully attracted millions of older users who are either enjoying or providing more serious content.

In 2019, TikTok had around 350 million active users. However, the COVID19 pandemic long lockdown at the beginning of 2020 made it the most popular application for millions of people around the world, that near 2 billion people joined during 2020 alone.

When making content for your brand try to touch 4 areas consistently:



1. educational

2. Relatable

3. Interactive

4. Company Behind The Scenes



Here’s an example of how I plan my TikTok content + the questions I ask myself to begin brainstorming & planning. pic.twitter.com/p6KSmJhN3b — Custom Printing | Tyllah (@TouchedByTy) September 12, 2021

As a result of this spike in usage across the world, the platform started to see a new variety of content, one that appeals more to older generations, as opposed to the funny videos we saw in 2019.

TikTok creators are now producing more planned content such as educational, health, wellness, sports, in addition to professional career tips, ones that aim to help users, including the young audience, achieve bigger success in getting hired and maintaining success in the workplace.

In this article, we will highlight a number of the most-watched and followed TikTok account with content related to tips that can help viewers ace job interviews:

Even though this particular account is more devoted to English learning, it does provide people whose first language is not English with good phrases and words to use in professional settings.