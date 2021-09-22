7 TikTok Accounts That Can Give You the Best Career Advice

Many people still think that TikTok is an entertainment-only platform that is popular only amongst Gen Z teenagers, but the truth is, the video-sharing application has successfully attracted millions of older users who are either enjoying or providing more serious content.
In 2019, TikTok had around 350 million active users. However, the COVID19 pandemic long lockdown at the beginning of 2020 made it the most popular application for millions of people around the world, that near 2 billion people joined during 2020 alone.
When making content for your brand try to touch 4 areas consistently:— Custom Printing | Tyllah (@TouchedByTy) September 12, 2021
1. educational
2. Relatable
3. Interactive
4. Company Behind The Scenes
Here’s an example of how I plan my TikTok content + the questions I ask myself to begin brainstorming & planning. pic.twitter.com/p6KSmJhN3b
As a result of this spike in usage across the world, the platform started to see a new variety of content, one that appeals more to older generations, as opposed to the funny videos we saw in 2019.
TikTok creators are now producing more planned content such as educational, health, wellness, sports, in addition to professional career tips, ones that aim to help users, including the young audience, achieve bigger success in getting hired and maintaining success in the workplace.
In this article, we will highlight a number of the most-watched and followed TikTok account with content related to tips that can help viewers ace job interviews:
1. erinmcgoff
@erinmcgoff there are tons of different ways to answer, but I love this formula 👌 #careertiktok #tiktoktaughtme #jobinterview #interviewtips ♬ Steven Universe - L.Dre
2. The Grammar Goat
Even though this particular account is more devoted to English learning, it does provide people whose first language is not English with good phrases and words to use in professional settings.
@thegrammargoat
A job interview: Introducing yourself ##learnenglish ##interview ##selfintroduction ##jobtips♬ original sound - The Grammar Goat 🐐
3. Strive for Success
@carlieallisonspen
Be weird & improve ur interview skills ##edutok ##interviewtips ##interviewadvice ##jobtip ##worktok ##corporate ##interviewhelp ##lifetip♬ original sound - Strive for Success
4. J.T. O'Donnell
@j.t.odonnell
##RESUME ##LINKEDIN ##linkedintips ##resumetips ##careertiktok ##jobsearchtips ##jobsearch ##careeradvice ##careertip ##QuickBooksVictoryPose♬ Fancy Like - Walker Hayes
5. Mark Tilbury - YouTuber & CEO
@marktilbury
How To ACE Any Job Interview 😈 ##learnontiktok ##interview ##job ##turning18 ##fyp♬ original sound - Mark Tilbury - YouTuber & CEO
6. Shadé Z. | MBA | PhD Candidate
@shadezahrai
What motivates you? Don’t say ‘money’! But don’t lie either! Dig-deep to uncover a true motivator ##interview ##interviewtips ##careercooach ##career ##job♬ original sound - Shadé Z. | MBA | PhD Candidate
7. Nina Sung
@ninasung Ask this #question at your next #job #interview and watch the job offers roll in #fyp #foryou #careertok #viral #lifehacks #moneytok #salestok ♬ original sound - Nina Sung
