  1. Home
  2. BUSINESS
  3. 7 TikTok Accounts That Can Give You the Best Career Advice

7 TikTok Accounts That Can Give You the Best Career Advice

Riham Darwish

Riham Darwish

Published September 22nd, 2021 - 07:00 GMT
TikTok career advice
Many TikTokers have been using the apps short videos feature to provide professional guidance. (Shutterstock: Zentangle - Edited by Albawaba)

Many people still think that TikTok is an entertainment-only platform that is popular only amongst Gen Z teenagers, but the truth is, the video-sharing application has successfully attracted millions of older users who are either enjoying or providing more serious content.

Also ReadTikTok Unveils Tool to Tackle Mental Health IssuesTikTok Unveils Tool to Tackle Mental Health Issues

In 2019, TikTok had around 350 million active users. However, the COVID19 pandemic long lockdown at the beginning of 2020 made it the most popular application for millions of people around the world, that near 2 billion people joined during 2020 alone.

As a result of this spike in usage across the world, the platform started to see a new variety of content, one that appeals more to older generations, as opposed to the funny videos we saw in 2019.

TikTok creators are now producing more planned content such as educational, health, wellness, sports, in addition to professional career tips, ones that aim to help users, including the young audience, achieve bigger success in getting hired and maintaining success in the workplace. 

In this article, we will highlight a number of the most-watched and followed TikTok account with content related to tips that can help viewers ace job interviews:

1. erinmcgoff

@erinmcgoff there are tons of different ways to answer, but I love this formula 👌 #careertiktok #tiktoktaughtme #jobinterview #interviewtips ♬ Steven Universe - L.Dre

2. The Grammar Goat

Even though this particular account is more devoted to English learning, it does provide people whose first language is not English with good phrases and words to use in professional settings.

3. Strive for Success

4. J.T. O'Donnell

5. Mark Tilbury - YouTuber & CEO

6. Shadé Z. | MBA | PhD Candidate

@shadezahrai

What motivates you? Don’t say ‘money’! But don’t lie either! Dig-deep to uncover a true motivator ##interview ##interviewtips ##careercooach ##career ##job

♬ original sound - Shadé Z. | MBA | PhD Candidate

7. Nina Sung

Tags:TikTokCareer adviceprofessionalJobs

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...