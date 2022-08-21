While the countdown to the World’s biggest sports event this year has started, the search for the top 10 luxurious hotels to stay in during Qatar World Cup 2022 has also been on the rise.

The event that takes place every 4 years is happening for the first time in An Arab country, and the world is thrilled to see what Qatar has to offer this year to its visitors and football enthusiasts.

If you’ve booked your tickets to watch one or more games in the outstanding stadiums built specifically for Qatar World Cup 2022, and still have no idea where to stay during your visit then you’ve come to the right place.

If you’re looking for indulgent and planning to pamper yourself while you witness one of the world’s most exciting events, then you’ll definitely find the perfect hotel for you in this article where we’ll be listing 10 of Qatar’s most luxurious hotels that you could stay in during the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Without further ado, here are top 10 luxurious hotels to stay in during Qatar World Cup 2022:

Source: Booking.com



Located on an island at the Pearl, offers a private beach, this five-star hotel hosts its guests in 281 luxurious rooms - including 69 suites, two Presidential suites, and two royal suites.

Each one of these rooms includes a balcony or a terrace overlooking the Arabian Gulf, The Pearl or the property surroundings.

The guests have access to a private beach, various outdoor pools, and can pamper themselves in a fancy Spa by Clarins.

In addition, this luxurious hotel offers a tennis court to its guests and two padel courts.

At Marsa Malaz Kempinski, The Pearl - Doha guests can indulge themselves in 11 fine restaurants and lounges serving diverse global authentic cuisines to suit all tastes. The hotel also houses a cigar lounge and a jazz house.

One of the best things about this hotel for those who are attending the Qatar World Cup 2022 is that it is just 10 away by car from Qatar Sports Club Stadium.

Source: Booking.com

If you’re interested in staying at the heart of Doha with your pet during the Qatar World Cup 2022 while “treating yourself” in an opulent hotel, then W Doha is the place you should be staying at, because it’s located in the heart of Doha’s West Bay; just 200 m away from Corniche Promenade and Qatar’s City Center Shopping Mall.

W Doha’s guests have access to different facilities such as Doha’s first and only Sisley Paris Spa, a well-equipped gym, and an atmospheric pool.

Not forgetting to mention the five-star hotel’s dining impressive options. From Italian to Latin American cuisines, and restaurants overseen by the superstar chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

Source: Booking.com



We cannot list the top 10 luxurious hotels to stay in during Qatar World Cup 2022 without mentioning the Ritz-Carlton, Doha.

This five-star resort is nestled on the shores of the Arabian Sea, and features a world-class spa, modern fitness center and elegant restaurants and bars. The luxurious resort also offers indoor and outdoor swimming pools, lush landscaped gardens, and not forgetting to mention that it is a 6-minute walk from the beach.

The hotel has over 370 spacious rooms and signature suites with scenic views of the Arabian Gulf and Doha’s skyline.

Just like its name, Doha’s Banana Island is a small island that is curved like a banana which is a 20-minute ferry ride away from the Doha coastline.

The alcohol-free fancy resort features 732 metre private beach, Anantara Spa, 9 dining options and a lagoon pool. In addition, the luxurious resort offers its guests who are seeking a unique entertainment experience a cinema theater.

The resort is a great choice for families with kids because both of its clubs, Cool Mint Children’s Club and Peppermint Teens’ Club, have a wide range of toys and interactive games.

The resort’s 141 rooms have either pool or sea views, and there are also villas and suites with private pools.

One of the most luxurious hotels on Doha’s West Bay Lagoon is Mondrian Doha. Its unique location is one of the best elements about this fancy hotel because it puts it within easy reach of all the city’s attractions.

The popular hotel hosts its guests in 211 bedrooms and 59 suites that were all custom designed furniture & fixtures by Marcel Wanders, inspired by the tales of the Arabian Nights.

Although the hotel doesn’t provide its guests with beach-access, guests can still enjoy swimming and chill in the indoor pool. In addition, the guests have access to a 24-hour fitness center, a fancy spa that offers the traditional Turkish Hammam, and a variety of award-winning restaurants such as the steakhouse run by chef Wolfgang Puck.

Another popular hotel in Doha’s West Bay district is the JW Marriott Marquis City Center Doha.

This hotel is definitely one of the luxurious hotels you should consider staying in during Qatar World Cup 2022 because it doesn’t only offer outstanding level of service to its guests but also it is located in the heart of Qatar’s commercial and financial center where it is attached to Doha City Centre mall.

The hotel welcomes its guests in 272 opulent rooms and suites; featuring a stylish design and floor-to-ceiling windows that showcase scenic views of Doha and the Arabian Gulf beyond.

Guests in this hotel have access to an outdoor pool, fitness center, and mouthwatering world-class restaurants.

One of the top 10 luxurious hotels to stay in during Qatar World Cup 2022 is The Ritz-Carlton Sharq Village, Doha.

The luxurious beachfront resort that is designed to look like a royal palace is a short walk from Doha’s National Museum and the atmospheric Souq Waqif.

Guests at The Ritz-Carlton Sharq Village, Doha have access to 3 different pools and one of them is a 1,400-m² infinity pool, a wellness center and a unique spa that offers various services.

The hotel is a great option for families because it offers a children's shaded pool, a garden and daily kids activities at the Ritz Kids Club.

One cannot list the top 10 luxurious hotels to stay in during Qatar World Cup 2022 without mentioning the Banyan Tree Doha.

Located in Doha’s historic Msheireb area, Banyan Tree Doha hosts its guests in lavish rooms, suites and apartments.

In addition to the 2 swimming pools the hotel offers, guests also have access to a fitness center, a bar, and a variety of exceptional restaurants.

Not forgetting to mention that guests of Banyan Tree Doha have direct access to Qatar’s first-ever indoor theme park, the Quest.

Another resort that made it to our list of the top 10 luxurious hotels to stay in during Qatar World Cup 2022 is the one and only Hilton Salwa Beach Resort & Villas.

The beachfront opulent resort offers its guests access to an outdoor pool, a children's playground, and provides them with complimentary access to one of the Middle East’s biggest theme parks – the Desert Falls Water & Adventure Park.

The family-friendly resort is perfect for those who are seeking an alternative to the more usual urban-focused Doha stays.

The secluded resort features 361 rooms, suites, and exclusive villas.

The last hotel in our list of the top 10 luxurious hotels to stay in during Qatar World Cup 2022 is the St. Regis Doha.

Located on Doha’s West Bay, this 5-star hotel provides its guests with access to a private beach area, an outdoor swimming pool, and tennis courts.

Guests staying in the hotel’s fancy 335 rooms and suites have access to the world-class Remède Spa, and various international restaurants.