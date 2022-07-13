If you think that your latest flagship smartphone is expensive, you might wanna reconsider. After reading this article, you’ll be surprised and shocked to know how insanely priced these 10 most expensive smartphones are.

As we’re becoming a tech-focused society, smartphone features have gone a long way beyond taking and receiving calls. Even though preferences vary, some consumers would prefer to purchase a costly one over a more affordable model.

Brace yourselves, dear readers, here are the 10 most expensive smartphones in 2022 with price tags that will blow your mind!

Top 10 Most Expensive Smartphones in 2022

Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond - $48.5 million

Manufacturer: Apple

Designed and distributed by Falcon

This custom iPhone 6, which was first created in 2004, might not be the nicest phone on the list in, but still reigns supreme as the most costly smartphone in the world. Its design is very simple, with a 24 karat gold exterior that also comes in rose gold and platinum versions. The phone's centerpiece is a sizable pink diamond that is embedded in the back panel. It has two "less expensive" options with an orange and a blue diamond available for eye-watering $42.5 million and $32.5 million, respectively.

Black Diamond iPhone 5 - $15.3 million

Manufacturer: Apple

Designed and distributed by Stuart Hughes

If you've never heard of Stuart Hughes, prepare for a change. In 2013, a Chinese businessman hired Stuart Hughes to design the most costly Apple phone ever made. The Black Diamond comes in second place because of the gold, precious stones, and a pricey black diamond worth 26 carats on the home button.

Hughes worked on the device for nine weeks for a Hong Kong businessman named Joe. Its Apple emblem is made up of 53 perfect diamonds, while the screen is made of sapphire glass. The gadget is further embellished with 600 immaculate white diamonds and 135 grams of 24ct gold.

The cost of the Black Diamond iPhone 5 is $15.3 million. The production of this 135-gram, solid 24-karat gold phone lasted nine weeks. The phone includes 600 white diamonds, 53 of which are found in the apple logo. Additionally, the screen is protected with sapphire, making it scratch-proof. A priceless 26-carat black diamond is displayed on the home button. This phone is among the second most costly in the world due to the rare jewels within.

Stuart Hughes iPhone 4s Elite Gold - $7.4 million

Manufacturer: Apple

Designed and distributed by Stuart Hughes

It is ranked as the world's third most costly phone. Stuart Hughes continues to astound the world with his second magnificent creation, the iPhone 4S Elite Gold. The iPhone 4s Elite has excellent specifications. This device comprises 500 diamonds weighing more than 100 carats. The 24-carat gold that covers the back panel and the Apple emblem, as well as 53 more diamonds, is an interesting element of this phone. And, guess what, it has a chest containing a Platinum block, original dinosaur bone, and other preciously rare stones. Stuart Hughes only created two of these phones. One was for an Australian woman, while the other was for sale.

Stuart Hughes iPhone 4 Diamond Rose Edition - $6.2 million

Manufacturer: Apple

Designed and distributed by Stuart Hughes

With a total construction cost of $6.2 million, this is the world's fourth most expensive phone. This phone's bezel is crafted of rose and set with around 500 individual perfect diamonds totaling over 100ct. The back section is made of rose gold, giving the Diamond Rose edition its name, with a rose gold Apple logo and 53 diamonds added as a finishing touch. Its navigation is made of platinum and has a single cut 7.4ct pink diamond as well as a rare 8ct single cut Flawless diamond that may replace the pink diamond.

Goldstriker iPhone 3GS Supreme Rose - $2.4 million

Manufacturer: Apple

Designed and distributed by Goldstriker’s Stuart Hughes

Goldstriker created this stunning phone by customizing an iPhone 3Gs. This phone costs $3.2 million and is one of the most expensive mobile phones in the world. The design was made for an Austrian businessman in Liverpool by the corporation. It is made up of 22,000 gold pieces and over 136 diamonds. The navigation button alone has 71 thousand diamonds. They put it in a 7 kg granite box coated with nubuck leather. This phone's construction alone costs 2.5 million dollars.

iPhone 3G King's Button - $2 million

Manufacturer: Apple

Designed and distributed by Peter Alisson

The iPhone 3G Kings Button is the world's sixth most expensive phone. The simple but pricey iPhone 3G Kings Button was created by Austrian jeweler Peter Alisson in March 2009. The iPhone 3G's Kings Button is made of solid 18-carat gold-yellow, white gold, and rose gold, making it one of the top ten most expensive phones in the world. The body of the phone is adorned with a sparkling design of 138 excellent quality cut diamonds. Its home button is also composed of a 6.6-carat diamond, which draws a lot of attention to the phone.

Diamond Crypto smartphone - $1.3 million

Manufacturer: JSC Ancort

Designed and distributed by JSC Ancort and Peter Aloisson

Have you ever wished to invest $1.3 million on a device that would be used to look at crypto charts, share memes and argue with people on the internet? Who hasn't! silly questio, right. If you had that type of cash burning a hole in your pocket, this phone is for you. Peter Aloisson was at it again!

According to Engadget, the Crypto was designed by the Russian firm JSC Ancort and blinged-out by Peter Aloisson—famous for gluing diamonds on anything and everything. This phone is guaranteed to turn every head if you took it out to make a phone call. The phone's edges and central navigation button were lined with 40 white diamonds and 10 blue diamonds, which accounted for the majority of the $1.3 million hefty price tag.

Goldvish Le Million - $1 million

Manufacturer: Goldvish

Designed and distributed by Emmanuel Gueit

The Le Million by Goldvish, the famed luxury brand, is the latest phone to break the $1 million dollar mark. The dagger-shaped Le Million was the most exclusive and costly phone in the world at the time of its debut, earning it a position in the Guinness Book of Records. Emmanuel Gueit, a jewelry and watch designer, created the phone. It is composed of 18-karat white gold and is studded with 120 carats of VVS-1 grade diamonds. Its display case is made of Saphire Glass. Getting your hands on one will be difficult, as Goldvish only produced three phones as part of a limited edition series. This costly phone has a 2GB internal memory and a 950 mAh battery capacity. GoldvishLe Million comes in a variety of colors, including yellow, rose, white, and gold.

Gresso Luxor Las Vegas Jackpot - $1 million

Manufacturer: Gresso

Designed and distributed by Gresso

Gresso is well-known for its luxurious and pricey phones. They have, however, set a new record with the Luxor Las Vegas Jackpot. The phone is covered in over 45.5-carat diamonds on the front and 200-year-old African Blackwood on the back. It weighs 180 grams of gold and features over 32 thousand sapphire keypads.

Only three phones were ever built, and each has a unique number carved on the wood paneling, ensuring that you own something genuinely unique.

Goldvish Revolution - $488,150

Manufacturer: Goldvish

Designed and distributed by Frédéric Jouvenot

Goldvish makes the list again with this incredible GoldVish revolution. It was framed in pink and white gold, diamonds, a sapphire glass display, and quality leather. This amazing pricey phone isn't just a flashy showpiece, though it certainly is that, as it has a detachable analog watch by Frederic Jouvenor (its coolest feature). Given the most stylish concept ever, this phone is exceptionally designed. The phone has a good form feature with some crazy special effects. Goldvish has broken the Guinness World Record with their Revolution version of Candybar, which is also unique and unrivaled.